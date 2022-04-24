Liverpool host Everton in the Merseyside derby in the Premier League on Sunday as the hosts look to boost their chances of taking the title.

They are two points behind Manchester City and will have to continue their winning run if they hope to chase down the defending champions. If they do, they could be on for the quadruple. The Reds have already won the Carabao Cup, they are in the FA Cup final and will compete in the Champions League semi-finals.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said he is surprised at where the club find themselves. “It’s a situation we didn’t expect to be in,” he said.

“We love being in this situation. It’s incredibly tough - we play pretty much all the time. You cannot plan that you are still in everything. But we know there’s nothing we have achieved so far, or not a lot. We won one competition, that’s great, but there are three others to go.

“The boys are in a good moment but we have to prove it again on Sunday. We are looking forward to everything that’s coming up.”

But who could line-up for the teams and how can fans watch? Here’s all you need to know.

When is it?

The match will kick-off at 4.30pm on Sunday, 24 April at Anfield.

How can I watch?

The fixture will be available to watch on Sky Sports Main Event and Premier League. Subscribers can stream the match via the Sky Go app.

If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

Team news

Liverpool are having a good time with injuries as Roberto Firmino is the only doubt for the derby.

It’s a very different story for Everton who will be without Dominic Calvert-Lewin as well as Andros Townsend, Tom Davies and Nathan Patterson.

Predicted line-ups

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Henderson, Fabinho, Keita; Salah, Jota, Diaz

Everton: Pickford; Coleman, Mina, Godfrey, Mykolenko; Delph, Allan, Iwobi; Gordon, Richarlison, Gray

Odds

Liverpool - 1/6

Draw - 6/1

Everton - 14/1

Prediction

The two teams on the side of the derby are experiencing very different seasons. Liverpool are in their best form, while Everton could be relegated for the first time in the history. The Toffees’ performances haven’t improved much recently and they will struggle against a commanding Reds team. Liverpool 4-0 Everton.