Liverpool’s chances of winning the Premier League this season took a big blow on Wednesday night as Everton defeated them 2-0 at Goodison Park.

In what was Jurgen Klopp’s final Merseyside derby before he leaves the club at the end of the season, Jarrad Branthwaite and Dominic Calvert-Lewin both found the back of the net to secure a vital three points for the Toffees and effectively end Liverpool’s hopes of clinching the title.

Earlier in the week, Arsenal demolished Chelsea 5-0 to further their own title credentials and now sit top of the league with a three point cushion over the Reds. This evening Manchester City, who have two games in hand on the Gunners, will look to close the gap as they travel to the south coast to face Brighton.

Elsewhere, Crystal Palace’s win over Newcastle halted the Magpies attempt to reach the European spots especially as Manchester United secured a 4-2 comeback win over Sheffield United.

We’ll have the latest reaction to the recent Premier League results plus the latest build-up ahead of tonight’s match: