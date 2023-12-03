Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Liverpool will be hoping to build on a draw at Manchester City as Fulham visit Anfield.

While not at their best on their return to Premier League action after the international break, Jurgen Klopp’s side nonetheless secured a valuable point as they denied their potential title rivals home victory.

A comfortable midweek win over LASK will also have boosted spirits on Merseyside.

Fulham, meanwhile, righted the ship with a controversial win over Wolves last time out, putting a tough run in the league behind them.

Here's everything you need to know.

When is Liverpool vs Fulham?

Liverpool vs Fulham is due to kick off at 2pm GMT on Sunday 3 December at Anfield.

How can I watch it?

The match will not be broadcast live in the United Kingdom having not originally been selected as a television fixture. It has been moved to Sunday due to the Reds’ participation in the Europa League on Thursday night. Extended highlights will be shown on Match of the Day 2, which airs at 10.30pm GMT on BBC One on Sunday night.

Team news

Alisson Becker and Diogo Jota suffered injuries in the 1-1 draw against Manchester City, and will miss out here, with the Brazilian goalkeeper closer to a return than the Portuguese forward. Thiago Alcantara, Andrew Robertson and Stefan Bajcetic remain out, too.

Joao Palhinha should be back amongst things in the Fulham midfield after serving a suspension, while Tosin Adarabioyo is fit again to contend for a place at the back. Issa Diop and Adama Traore are among those currently unavailable to Marco Silva.

Predicted line-ups

Liverpool XI: Kelleher; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Szoboszlai, Mac Allister, Jones; Salah, Nunez, Diaz.

Fulham XI: Leno; Castagne, Bassey, Ream, Robinson; Palhinha, Reed, Pereira; Iwobi, Jimenez, Willian.

Odds

Liverpool win 1/4

Draw 11/2

Fulham win 8/1

Prediction

Liverpool secure three points. Liverpool 3-1 Fulham