Liverpool and Fulham will meet at Anfield on Wednesday night in the first leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final.

The Reds are fighting on four fronts this term as they top the Premier League, are into the Europa League 16 and beat Arsenal to reach the FA Cup fourth round at the weekend, but the EFL Cup is the closest trophy within their reach as they need now only defeat the Cottagers over two legs to reach the final itself.

However, despite Jurgen Klopp’s team being favourites, Marco Silva’s side will have confidence of running them close; Fulham almost won at Anfield recently, leading 3-2 into the final stages before a late turnaround saw Liverpool triumph 4-3. With no Mohamed Salah or Wataru Endo, options are stretched for the hosts of the first leg. The same, though, can be said for the visitors with Alex Iwobi among those missing.

The victors across the two legs - with the return at Fulham in two weeks - will face either Middlesbrough or Chelsea in the final itself at Wembley.

Here’s everything you need to know and here are the latest odds and tips for Liverpool vs Fulham.

When is the match?

The game kicks off at Anfield at 8pm GMT on Wednesday 10 January.

Where can I watch it?

The match will be broadcast on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football. Subscribers can stream the match via the Sky Go app.

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

If you're travelling abroad and want to watch major sporting events, you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN round-up is here to help and includes deals on VPNs in the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are, and also with the terms of their service provider.

What is the team news?

Liverpool are without long-term absentees Thiago Alcantara, Stefan Bajcetic, Andy Robertson, Kostas Tsimikas and Joel Matip. Wataru Endo is at the Asian Cup and Mohamed Salah has left for the Africa Cup of Nations. Dominik Szoboszlai is also out with a shorter-term hamstring injury, while Trent Alexander-Arnold is also now sidelined. The latter’s absence means either Conor Bradley could start right-back or Owen Beck on the left, with Joe Gomez switching flanks according to that choice.

Fulham will be missing Adama Traore and Tim Ream, both injured, while the trio of Calvin Bassey, Alex Iwobi and Fode Ballo-Toure are likewise at the Afcon. Otherwise they are well set and Silva may just need to decide which two of Willian, Harry Wilson and Bobby DeCordova Reid start on the flanks.

Predicted lineups

LIV - Kelleher, Bradley, Konate, Van Dijk, Gomez, Gravenberch, Mac Allister, Jones, Elliott, Jota, Diaz

FUL - Leno, Castagne, Tosin, Diop, Robinson, Palhinha, Cairney, DeCordova Reid, Wilson, Pereira, Jimenez

Odds

Liverpool 2/5

Draw 9/2

Fulham 7/1

Odds on Liverpool to win multiple trophies here.

Prediction

The hosts to have the firepower to establish a first-leg lead, but with work still to do. Liverpool 3-1 Fulham.