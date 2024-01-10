Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Football email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Liverpool and Fulham will meet at Anfield on Wednesday night in the first leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final.

The Reds are fighting on four fronts this term as they top the Premier League, are into the Europa League 16 and beat Arsenal to reach the FA Cup fourth round at the weekend, but the EFL Cup is the closest trophy within their reach as they need now only defeat the Cottagers over two legs to reach the final itself.

However, despite Jurgen Klopp’s team being favourites, Marco Silva’s side will have confidence of running them close; Fulham almost won at Anfield recently, leading 3-2 into the final stages before a late turnaround saw Liverpool triumph 4-3. With no Mohamed Salah or Wataru Endo, options are stretched for the hosts of the first leg. The same, though, can be said for the visitors with Alex Iwobi among those missing.

The victors across the two legs - with the return at Fulham in two weeks - will face either Middlesbrough or Chelsea in the final itself at Wembley.

Here’s everything you need to know and here are the latest odds and tips for Liverpool vs Fulham.

When is the match?

The game kicks off at Anfield at 8pm GMT on Wednesday 10 January.

Where can I watch it?

The match will be broadcast on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football. Subscribers can stream the match via the Sky Go app.

If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription. We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch major sporting events, you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN round-up is here to help and includes deals on VPNs in the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are, and also with the terms of their service provider.

Team news

Liverpool make five changes from Sunday’s win at Arsenal. Virgil van Dijk returns to captain the side, with Conor Bradley replacing the injured Trent Alexander-Arnold at right back. Ryan Gravenberch comes into midfield and there is a start for Diogo Jota in attack as Cody Gakpo and Darwin Nunez drop out. As expected, Caoimhin Kelleher starts in goal ahead of Alisson.

Marco Silva also makes five changes from the weekend, and in come some of the big-hitters: Bernd Leno, Antonee Robinson, Joao Palhinha, Willian and Raul Jimenez all return to the starting line-up.

Confirmed line-ups

Liverpool XI: Kelleher, Bradley, Konate, Van Dijk, Gomez, Gravenberch, Mac Allister, Jones, Elliott, Jota, Diaz

Fulham XI: Leno, Castagne, Tosin, Diop, Robinson, Palhinha, Reed, Pereira, DeCordova Reid, Jimenez, Willian

Odds

Liverpool 2/5

Draw 9/2

Fulham 7/1

Odds on Liverpool to win multiple trophies here.

Prediction

The hosts to have the firepower to establish a first-leg lead, but with work still to do. Liverpool 3-1 Fulham.