Is Leicester vs Liverpool on TV? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Premier League fixture
Liverpool could seal the Premier League title depending on earlier results
Liverpool can take another step closer to winning the Premier League title when they travel to lowly Leicester City, and may even have the chance to clinch it depending on earlier results.
Should Arsenal lose at Ipswich earlier on Sunday afternoon then Liverpool can seal their second league title in 35 years by beating the Foxes at the King Power Stadium.
If Arsenal draw or win earlier on, victory for Liverpool would mean they will have the opportunity to win the title at Anfield next weekend against Tottenham Hotspur.
And the Reds will also look to celebrate Virgil van Dijk’s new contract with three points after the captain joined Mohamed Salah by committing his next two years to Liverpool.
Here’s everything you need to know:
When is Leicester vs Liverpool?
The Premier League match will kick off at 4:30pm BST on Sunday April 19 at the King Power Stadium.
How can I watch it?
It will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League. If you’re not a Sky Sports customer, you can watch on Now TV.
What is the team news?
Leicester were without Wout Faes in their 2-2 draw against Brighton while Jeremy Monga was also ruled out with a knock - but both are expected to return, along with Victor Kristiansen. Abdul Fatawu is sidelined with a knee injury.
Trent Alexander-Arnold is back in training for Liverpool but Conor Bradley may keep his place after last weekend’s win against West Ham. Curtis Jones will also hope to keep his place ahead of Dominik Szoboszlai but Andy Robertson may return.
Predicted line-ups
Leicester XI: Hermansen; Justin, Okoli, Coady, Kristiansen; Ndidi, Soumare; Reid, El Khannouss, Mavididi; Vardy
Liverpool XI: Alisson; Bradley, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Mac Allister, Gravenberch, Szoboszlai; Salah, Jota, Diaz
