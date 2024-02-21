Why isn’t Liverpool v Luton on TV?

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Football email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Liverpool will look to extend their lead at the top of the Premier League table as the Reds host Luton tonight.

Jurgen Klopp’s side surged to an impressive 4-1 win at Brentford on Saturday as Darwin Nunez, Alexis Mac Allister, the returning Mohamed Salah and Cody Gakpo were on target.

Injuries were a concern, however, with Curtis Jones, Diogo Jota and Nunez all going off to give Klopp a headache ahead of Sunday’s Carabao Cup final against Chelsea.

Manchester City battled to a 1-0 win over Brentford on Tuesday evening in their game in hand as Erling Haaland scored a 71st-minute winner to close the gap to the Reds at the top of the table to just a single point. Klopp’s men are also two points clear of Arsenal.

Liverpool’s match won’t be shown on TV in the UK, however, and here’s everything you need to know, while the latest odds and tips from the match are here.

Why isn’t Liverpool vs Luton on TV?

Liverpool’s home fixture against Luton was originally scheduled to be played this weekend but had to be brought forward due to the Reds progressing to the Carabao Cup final, where they will face Chelsea at Wembley this Sunday.

Liverpool vs Luton wasn’t selected for TV coverage and was scheduled for a 3pm kick-off on Saturday, which is why it is not available to watch this evening even though it has now been moved to a midweek evening slot.

What is the team news?

Liverpool have been hit by a rash of injuries. Diogo Jota, Alisson Becker and Curtis Jones were all ruled out by Klopp earlier this week, with the boss confirming that Jota will be missing for “months”. Darwin Nunez is a doubt after he was replaced at half-time of the Brentford clash and the Reds are already without Trent Alexander-Arnold due to a knee issue, while Thiago Alcantara, Joel Matip and Stefan Bajcetic are longer-term absentees with Dominik Szoboszlai also likely to be absent.

Luton’s top scorer Elijah Adebayo and fellow attacker Jacob Brown are out, while Marvelous Nakamba and Mads Andersen are also sidelined, while captain Tom Lockyer has conceded he may never play competitively again following his second collapse.

Predicted line-ups

Liverpool XI: Kelleher; Gomez, Quansah, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Endo, Mac Allister, Gravenberch; Salah, Gakpo, Diaz

Luton XI: Kaminski; Mengi, Osho, Bell; Ogbene, Lokonga, Barkley, Chong, Doughty; Morris, Woodrow

Odds

Liverpool win - 1/4

Draw - 13/2

Luton win - 12/1

Prediction

Luton are a tough proposition at Kenilworth Road but less potent on the road, so a comfortable victory for the Reds. Liverpool 3-1 Luton