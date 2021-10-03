Liverpool vs Man City LIVE: Premier League latest score, goals and updates from fixture today
Follow all the reaction live from Anfield after the title contenders went head to head
Kevin De Bruyne cancelled out Mohamed Salah’s stunning strike as Manchester City twice hit back to draw 2-2 at Anfield in a tie befitting two of the Premier League’s heavyweights.
A game which Pep Guardiola’s side had bossed in the first half exploded into life after the break with the stand-out moment being Salah’s weaving effort, of which Lionel Messi would have been proud.
The Egypt international twisted and turned past Joao Cancelo, Bernardo Silva, Aymeric Laporte and Ruben Dias before firing an angled right-footed shot inside the far post for his ninth goal in as many matches.
But Manchester City were left fuming that moments earlier James Milner, who was involved in the build-up, had not been shown a second yellow card for what appeared to be a blatant foul on Bernardo Silva.
Only Burnley have kept Salah out this season but as good as his goal was it was not enough to secure the three points which would have taken his team back to the top of the table as Kevin De Bruyne struck with nine minutes remaining as an absorbing encounter fittingly finished honours even.
He was extraordinary, as usual, so much so that his superpowers on a pitch are seen as standard.
Mohamed Salah was doing what he does expertly: making defenders wish they’d disappeared instead of being made to look foolish by him.
He also so nearly rendered Liverpool’s kryptonite against Manchester City at Anfield on Sunday irrelevant.
They had no functioning right side, but the Merseysiders had the current best player in the world. Is there a concrete argument for anyone else that doesn’t centre around historical achievements?
Full time: Liverpool 2-2 Manchester City
Salah speaking to Sky Sports:
“First half was tough but second half we played well. They dominated the game. We struggled in the first half but we talked in the dressing room and played well from the beginning.
“I have to watch the goal again. It would have been more special if it won the game.
“It’s fair to say a draw is a good result for both. They created a lot of chances.”
Full time: Liverpool 2-2 Manchester City
Carragher: “Salah is one of the greatest players to play for Liverpool. He’s in their best-ever 11. He’s one of the best players in Europe right now and it’s imperative Liverpool sort out his contract situation.”
Full time: Liverpool 2-2 Manchester City
Richards on Milner escaping a red card: “That is a [second] yellow card. The referee has had an absolute shocker. We can see from up here that it’s a yellow card. It’s baffling and annoying. Anfield is one of the toughest places to come and the referee was influenced by the crowd today. He should have been sent off and it changes the game.”
Full time: Liverpool 2-2 Manchester City
Keane: “Grealish has had a tough week. He found it difficult against PSG and was taken off today. He’s 26, he’s got to man up but he’s still learning. People will keep saying that they have to sign a striker when they don’t win. I think they should add Kane as well as Grealish.”
Full time: Liverpool 2-2 Manchester City
Richards on Grealish playing centrally: “It was difficult. He hasn’t played that role many times in his career. He’s used to receiving the ball and turning but at striker you’ve always got defenders behind you. He’ll grow, he’s learning. But this wasn’t his best game.”
Full time: Liverpool 2-2 Manchester City
Carragher: “Alisson was Liverpool’s best player in the first half but I think he’s lost his bearings [on Foden’s goal]. He was maybe a yard out of position and it helped Foden.”
Keane: “Foden was outstanding. He’s a regular now, more confident. Everything he did today was quality. Milner will be glad to see the back of him - he’ll be going home in an ambulance tonight.”
Full time: Liverpool 2-2 Manchester City
Richards says Salah is the best player in the Premier League right now. Carragher trumps that by suggesting that Salah is the best player in the world on current form.
“It’s the best I’ve ever seen him,” he says.
