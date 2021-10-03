✕ Close Match Preview: Liverpool vs Man City on 3/10/2021

Kevin De Bruyne cancelled out Mohamed Salah’s stunning strike as Manchester City twice hit back to draw 2-2 at Anfield in a tie befitting two of the Premier League’s heavyweights.

A game which Pep Guardiola’s side had bossed in the first half exploded into life after the break with the stand-out moment being Salah’s weaving effort, of which Lionel Messi would have been proud.

The Egypt international twisted and turned past Joao Cancelo, Bernardo Silva, Aymeric Laporte and Ruben Dias before firing an angled right-footed shot inside the far post for his ninth goal in as many matches.

But Manchester City were left fuming that moments earlier James Milner, who was involved in the build-up, had not been shown a second yellow card for what appeared to be a blatant foul on Bernardo Silva.

Only Burnley have kept Salah out this season but as good as his goal was it was not enough to secure the three points which would have taken his team back to the top of the table as Kevin De Bruyne struck with nine minutes remaining as an absorbing encounter fittingly finished honours even.