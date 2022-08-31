Jump to content
Liverpool vs Newcastle predicted line-ups: Team news ahead of Premier League fixture tonight

Newcastle vs Liverpool odds, prediction and everything you need to know before Premier League fixture

Jamie Braidwood
Wednesday 31 August 2022 07:04
'We had a point to prove' Klopp after record equalling 9-0 win

Newcastle will hope to cause some more early-season frustration for Liverpool as Eddie Howe’s unbeaten side visit Anfield tonight.

The Magpies travel to Merseyside above the Reds in the Premier League table after Allan Saint-Maximin reduced a draw against Wolves on Sunday.

Liverpool delivered a much-needed response following draws against Fulham and Crystal Palace and defeat at Manchester United with a thumping 9-0 win over Bournemouth.

Jurgen Klopp’s side continue to deal with injury and suspension absences as they come into their first three-game week of the season, ahead of the Merseyside derby against Everton on Saturday.

Here’s everything you need to know

When is Liverpool vs Newcastle?

The match will kick off at 8:00pm BST on Wednesday 31 September at Anfield, Liverpool.

How can I watch it?

The match will be shown live on BT Sport 1, with coverage due to begin at 7:00pm BST. Subscribers can stream the game online via the BT Sport app or online player.

What is the team news?

Liverpool have been handed a boost as Joel Matip and Curtis Jones returned to training this week but Diogo Jota and Thiago remain out while Darwin Nunez serves the last match of his three-game suspension.

Newcastle are still waiting on club record signing Alexander Isak’s work permit to come through. “I hope it does,” Eddie Howe said. “There is no guarantee as I sit here now. It could go down to the wire.” Elsewhere, Newcastle have a number of injury concerns. Bruno Guimaraes (out) and Allan Saint-Maximin (doubt) have both had slight hamstring issues. Callum Wilson is already on the sidelines and has been joined by Emil Krafth who is now out with an ACL injury.

Predicted line-ups

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson; Fabinho, Milner, Elliott; Diaz, Firmino, Salah

Newcastle: Pope; Tripper, Schar, Botman, Burn, Targett; Longstaff, Joelinton, Willock; Almiron, Wood

Odds

Liverpool: 1/3

Draw: 5/1

Newcastle: 9/1

Prediction

Newcastle have been left looking short by absences in attacking areas, although Eddie Howe’s side will put up more of a resistance than Bournemouth, this should be another home win at Anfield. Liverpool 2-0 Newcastle

