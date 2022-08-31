Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Liverpool will hope to build on their record victory over Bournemouth as they take on Newcastle at Anfield in the Premier League tonight.

A 9-0 win over the newly-promoted side was Liverpool’s biggest ever Premier League win and came following some early-season criticism after draws against Fulham and Crystal Palace and defeat at Manchester United.

While Jurgen Klopp’s side continue to deal with injuries and suspension absences, they host a Newcastle team who are also missing a few first-team players in key positions.

Eddie Howe’s team are unbeaten four games into the Premier League season with Allan Saint-Maximin rescuing a draw with a late equaliser against Wolves on Sunday.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Liverpool vs Newcastle?

The match will kick off at 8:00pm BST on Wednesday 31 September at Anfield, Liverpool.

How can I watch it?

The match will be shown live on BT Sport 1, with coverage due to begin at 7:00pm BST. Subscribers can stream the game online via the BT Sport app or online player.

What is the team news?

Liverpool have been handed a boost as Joel Matip and Curtis Jones returned to training this week but Diogo Jota and Thiago remain out while Darwin Nunez serves the last match of his three-game suspension.

Newcastle are still waiting on club record signing Alexander Isak’s work permit to come through. “I hope it does,” Eddie Howe said. “There is no guarantee as I sit here now. It could go down to the wire.” Elsewhere, Newcastle have a number of injury concerns. Bruno Guimaraes (out) and Allan Saint-Maximin (doubt) have both had slight hamstring issues. Callum Wilson is already on the sidelines and has been joined by Emil Krafth who is now out with an ACL injury.

Predicted line-ups

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson; Fabinho, Milner, Elliott; Diaz, Firmino, Salah

Newcastle: Pope; Tripper, Schar, Botman, Burn, Targett; Longstaff, Joelinton, Willock; Almiron, Wood

Odds

Liverpool: 1/3

Draw: 5/1

Newcastle: 9/1

Prediction

Newcastle have been left looking short by absences in attacking areas, although Eddie Howe’s side will put up more of a resistance than Bournemouth, this should be another home win at Anfield. Liverpool 2-0 Newcastle