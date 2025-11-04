Liverpool v Real Madrid live: Alexander-Arnold mural defaced ahead of hostile Champions League return
Alexander-Arnold returns to Anfield as Liverpool host Real Madrid in the Champions League
Liverpool host Real Madrid in a blockbuster Champions League clash that will bring Trent Alexander-Arnold’s first return to Anfield since his controversial departure.
The boyhood Liverpool fan is expected to face a hostile reception along with his Real Madrid team-mates, with a mural of the former Reds vice-captain outside Anfield vandalised overnight.
The mural was repaired on Tuesday afternoon but it indicates the strength of feeling among some Liverpool fans following Alexander-Arnold’s decision to join the Spanish giants in the summer, with the Reds receiving a £8.4m fee from Real Madrid at the end of his contract.
Elsewhere, Liverpool are looking to continue their recovery from losing six out of their last eight games in all competitions. Arne Slot’s side ended their losing run with a 2-0 win over Aston Villa on Saturday but now face Real Madrid and Manchester City in a crucial week.
Xabi Alonso will also return to Anfield with his Real Madrid side, having won their last six games in a row. Liverpool defeated Real Madrid 2-0 in the Champions League last season and the stage is set for another big night at Anfield.
Follow all the build-up, team news and updates from Liverpool v Real Madrid, below:
Trent Alexander-Arnold reveals thoughts on Anfield reception ahead of Liverpool return
Trent Alexander-Arnold has vowed not to celebrate if he scores against Liverpool on his first return to Anfield since his summer sale.
Alexander-Arnold, who said he would always love Liverpool, admitted he never expected to be in the away dressing room at Anfield and said he would be careful he did not accidentally go into the home one with his former teammates.
“I'll be very focused on which way I go, I don't want any of those type of clips,” he told Prime Video Sport. “That will be a big difference, going into the away dressing room and warming up on the other side, everything will feel a lot different but it is all part of the game.”
Trent Alexander-Arnold leaves heartfelt tribute to Diogo Jota outside Anfield
Trent Alexander-Arnold paid tribute to former Liverpool team-mate Diogo Jota on his first return to Anfield with Real Madrid. The 27-year-old was part of a delegation from Real Madrid that laid a floral tribute to Jota and his brother Andre Silva outside Anfield on Monday night, before tonight’s Champions League match.
Accompanied by head coach and former Liverpool great Xabi Alonso and defender Dean Huijsen, Alexander-Arnold presented his own personal tribute with a hand-written note that read: “My mate Diogo, you are so missed but still so loved. Yours and Andre’s memories will always live on. I smile every time I think about you and will always remember the great times we shared. Miss you mate every day. Love Trent and family.”
Alexander-Arnold mural restored after graffiti
Alexander-Arnold’s decision to leave his boyhood club angered some Liverpool supporters, with the player booed during his first match against Arsenal following the announcement of his departure in May.
His mural, situated on Sybil Road adjacent to Anfield Road, was produced to recognise one of Liverpool’s academy successes, commemorating his role in the club’s 2019 Champions League victory.
The mural has since been restored after work to remove the graffiti on Tuesday afternoon.
Trent Alexander-Arnold mural vandalised ahead of Liverpool return for Real Madrid
Trent Alexander-Arnold’s mural near Anfield has been defaced with fans writing “rat” in English and Spanish ahead of his Liverpool return with Real Madrid on Tuesday night.
It is the first time Alexander-Arnold will play against his former team since his controversial exit, with fans using white paint over the image of the full-back.
“Rat not welcome” and “Adios el rata” were scribbled across the bottom of the mural with workers cleaning it at lunchtime.
The vandalism suggests a hostile reception for Alexander-Arnold tonight at Anfield as both teams clash in the Champions League.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments