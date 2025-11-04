Liverpool ready to give Trent 'warm welcome' on Anfield return

Liverpool host Real Madrid in a blockbuster Champions League clash that will bring Trent Alexander-Arnold’s first return to Anfield since his controversial departure.

The boyhood Liverpool fan is expected to face a hostile reception along with his Real Madrid team-mates, with a mural of the former Reds vice-captain outside Anfield vandalised overnight.

The mural was repaired on Tuesday afternoon but it indicates the strength of feeling among some Liverpool fans following Alexander-Arnold’s decision to join the Spanish giants in the summer, with the Reds receiving a £8.4m fee from Real Madrid at the end of his contract.

Elsewhere, Liverpool are looking to continue their recovery from losing six out of their last eight games in all competitions. Arne Slot’s side ended their losing run with a 2-0 win over Aston Villa on Saturday but now face Real Madrid and Manchester City in a crucial week.

Xabi Alonso will also return to Anfield with his Real Madrid side, having won their last six games in a row. Liverpool defeated Real Madrid 2-0 in the Champions League last season and the stage is set for another big night at Anfield.

