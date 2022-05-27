Liverpool face Real Madrid in the Champions League final on Saturday evening.

Jurgen Klopp’s side missed out on the title on a dramatic final day of the Premier League season, but Liverpool have already lifted the Carabao Cup and FA Cup this season and are looking to make it a hat-trick of silverware.

Liverpool will be desperate to avenge their defeat against Madrid in the 2018 final, when Mohamed Salah was forced off with injury before Gareth Bale scored a spectacular bicycle kick, but they may have to make do without Thiago Alcantara who picked up an Achilles problem last weekend.

Real Madrid have produced mesmerising comebacks against PSG, Chelsea and Manchester City to reach the final, owing largely to the brilliance of Karim Benzema, and have been able to focus all their concentration on Saturday night after wrapping up the La Liga title over three weeks ago.

Here is everything you need to know:

When and where is it?

The match will begin at 8pm on Saturday 28 May at the Stade de France in Paris.

How can I watch?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match on BT Sport 1, with coverage due to begin at 6pm.

Subscribers can watch the game via the BT Sport app or online player, while the broadcaster will also be providing a free stream on their YouTube channel.

Team News

Liverpool are sweating on the fitness of Thiago Alcantara, Fabinho and Joe Gomez. Divock Origi has been ruled out.

Real Madrid are expected to have David Alaba back from injury, with Carlo Ancelotti claiming to have a full squad available.

Predicted line-ups

Liverpool: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson, Fabinho, Henderson, Keita, Salah, Mane, Diaz

Real Madrid: Courtois, Carvajal, Militao, Alaba, Mendy, Casemiro, Kroos, Modric, Rodrygo, Benzema, Vinicius

Odds

Liverpool - 11/10

Draw - 13/5

Real Madrid - 23/10

Prediction

Real Madrid have pulled off some dizzying comebacks in this season’s Champions League but Liverpool are a stronger squad and have consistently shown the ability to rise to the occasion themselves. They will be even more determined after missing out on the final day of the Premier League season and will be desperate to avenge their defeat against Madrid in the 2018 final. Real Madrid 1-3 Liverpool.