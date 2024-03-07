✕ Close Klopp gives update on Jota's future as Liverpool’s injury crisis worsens

Liverpool travel to the Czech Republic on Thursday as they resume their hunt for a European trophy in this season’s Europa League.

Jurgen Klopp’s side already have one trophy under their belt after their youthful side triumphed in the Carabao Cup final against Chelsea, and are still in the hunt for three others.

A last-minute winner from Darwin Nunez ensured Liverpool will travel across Europe at the top of the Premier League, and they are still in contention in the FA Cup as well.

However, with Manchester City to play on Sunday, Klopp could consider rotating some of his senior players for the journey and keeping his side fresh for the top-of-the-table clash.

