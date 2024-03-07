Sparta Prague vs Liverpool LIVE: Europa League team news, line-ups and more tonight
Jurgen Klopp’s reds travel to the Czech Republic for the first leg of their last-16 tie
Liverpool travel to the Czech Republic on Thursday as they resume their hunt for a European trophy in this season’s Europa League.
Jurgen Klopp’s side already have one trophy under their belt after their youthful side triumphed in the Carabao Cup final against Chelsea, and are still in the hunt for three others.
A last-minute winner from Darwin Nunez ensured Liverpool will travel across Europe at the top of the Premier League, and they are still in contention in the FA Cup as well.
However, with Manchester City to play on Sunday, Klopp could consider rotating some of his senior players for the journey and keeping his side fresh for the top-of-the-table clash.
Follow all the action from the Europa League in the blog below
Priske on dealing with an injury-hit Liverpool
Brian Priske also addressed what it is like to prepare for a Liverpool side that has been affected by a number of injuries in recent weeks.
“It’s harder to guess who they’re going to line up with in that sense,” he said, “Of course we look at the opponent and we also look at who they’ve got available, but overall we try to create a picture for the players on the style of play, on the philosophy of the team we play against – obviously with some individual qualities here and there.
“But no matter who Liverpool play with, it’s going to be quality; it’s going to be individual quality but it’s also going to be quality from the style of play.
“How Liverpool have been playing this season is fantastic. They score a lot of goals, creating a lot of xG, and that will not change, whether it’s one of the young boys – if we can call them that – who already play in the Premier League.
“[My team] are going to have their hands full for sure, no matter who is playing [for Liverpool].”
Priske knows already knows his starting XI to face Liverpool
Sparta Prague coach Brian Priske spoke at a pre-match press conference this week saying that he has a strong squad of players to select from for tonight’s match and already knows who will be starting.
“The boys are well prepared, they got the line-up today [Wednesday] like we always do,” said Priske. “I think they need to prepare in the best way possible so I always give them the line-up the day before.
“Fitness-wise, we’re looking good, there’s only a few question marks over the last couple of days.
“We had a de-load day yesterday [Tuesday] where the boys didn’t do much, so physically they should be ready for another 90 minutes with a lot of intensity.”
Klopp gives an update on Szoboszlai
Dominik Szoboszlai is available again for selection after making a comeback off the bench in last weekend’s late victory over Nottingham Forest.
Jurgen Klopp said: “It was not an injury where it was painful every day or whatever, he was just not allowed to train properly, how it is with muscle injuries.
“So, that’s the reason why we had to be careful in his rehab, because if you would have asked Dom, he could have trained completely with the team for two or three weeks, but all the medical advice told us no, we have to wait. And that’s what we did.
“Now he is back, played a few minutes, is in the squad. All the rest, we will see.”
Liverpool boosted by Salah return
Mo Salah’s return to action comes at an ideal time for Liverpool as they prepare for Sparta Prague this evening and Manchester City on Sunday.
The 31-year-old has scored 19 goals for Liverpool this season, including 15 in 21 Premier League games.
It would be surprising if Salah were to start tonight though he may make an appearance off the bench to see how his match fitness is ahead of that crucial Premier League clash.
‘So good’ to have Salah back says Klopp
Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp says ‘it’s so good’ to have Mohamed Salah is back in his squad ahead of the Europa League last-16 first leg against Sparta Prague.
Salah suffered a hamstring injury playing for Egypt at the Africa Cup of Nations in January but has only featured once as a substitute since/
"Mo travelled. He’s with us, he trained two days," said Klopp, "Full of energy. We have to see but it’s so good that he’s back. It’s really good for us and you can see he’s very happy.
"A very unlucky situation [him] being out that long. He played an incredible game at Brentford and was then out again."
Liverpool star Mohamed Salah back from injury and could feature at Sparta Prague
Mohamed Salah will begin his build-up to Sunday’s clash with title rivals Manchester City with minutes in the Europa League against Sparta Prague after recovering from injury.
Klopp admits the Egypt international would not normally be in the squad after only returning to training on Tuesday but the current injury situation – there are at least nine first-team players absent – and the context of the season means he travelled with the squad.
And with the weekend’s Premier League encounter against City looming large, the 31-year-old – who has played just 46 minutes in one substitute appearance against Brentford since leaving the Africa Cup of Nations early with a hamstring injury on January 18 – will get a chance to shake off the rust.
Liverpool star Mohamed Salah back from injury and could feature at Sparta Prague
The Egypt international only returned to training on Tuesday but the Reds face Premier League title rivals Manchester City on Sunday.
Sparta Prague vs Liverpool prediction
With a potential Premier League decider against Manchester City on the horizon, Jurgen Klopp will be wary of over tasking his key players especially those making a return from injury like Mo Salah.
Expect a team mixed of exciting youth and experienced leaders like Virgil van Dijk to take to the park against Spart Prague. This low-key Liverpool should get enough of a job done to put them in the driving seat in the second leg at Anfield.
Sparta Prague 1-1 Liverpool.
Sparta Prague vs Liverpool predicted line-ups
Sparta Prague XI: Vindahl, Vitik, Krejci, Sorensen, Preciado, Laci, Kairinen, Rynes, Birmancevic, Kuchta, Haraslin
Liverpool XI: Kelleher, Bradley, Quansah, Gomez, Tsimikas, Endo, Clark, McConnell, Elliott, Danns, Gakpo
What is the early team news?
Liverpool remain without long-term absentees Thiago, Alisson, Joel Matip, Stefan Bajcetic, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Diogo Jota and Curtis Jones.
Ryan Gravenberch is still out too and it’s yet to be determined if Mohamed Salah is ready to return - but Liverpool will surely take no risks with him ahead of Man City.
Sparta Prague might be without Filip Panak in defence but they are otherwise able to pick from a full squad.
