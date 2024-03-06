Success! Thank you for signing up to Independent Betting
Betting > Football

Sparta Prague vs Liverpool predictions: Europa League tips, betting odds and free bets

Prague is the next stop on Liverpool's quadruple quest for the first leg of their last 16 tie against Sparta
Last Updated: 6th of March 2024
Greg Lea
Football Writer
Sparta Prague vs Liverpool predictions: Europa League tips, betting odds and free bets
Sparta Prague vs Liverpool betting tips

Liverpool return to European action on Thursday night as they face Sparta Prague in the first leg of their last-16 tie (5.45pm, TNT Sports 1).

The Reds advanced to the knockout phase of the Europa League with the minimum of fuss and they are the favourites to lift the trophy with football betting sites.

Sparta Prague are clear underdogs in the Europa League odds in this two-legged encounter, but they will be looking to cause an upset in front of their own fans.

Will Liverpool get the job done in the Czech capital, or could Sparta spring a surprise? 

Sparta Prague vs Liverpool odds
Best Odds
March 7th | 5:45pm
Spreadex
BetVictor
Betway
Bet365
BoyleSports
Unibet
% Chance
Sparta Prague Sparta Prague
24.39%
14/5
11/4
13/5
3/1
14/5
31/10
Draw
25.97%
14/5
13/5
13/5
14/5
14/5
17/6
Liverpool Liverpool
54.56%
5/6
4/5
5/6
5/6
4/5
3/4
Handicap : No odds available at this time
Over 2.5
60.61%
8/13
9/14
--
13/20
8/13
8/13
Under 2.5
43.86%
6/5
6/5
--
6/5
23/20
9/7
Asian Handicap : No odds available at this time
Sparta Prague +0.75 Sparta Prague +0.75
--
--
--
--
--
--
--
Liverpool -0.75 Liverpool -0.75
--
--
--
--
--
--
--
Teams Best Odds
Sparta Prague Sparta Prague
Sparta Prague vs Liverpool tip: Reds would settle for draw

Although Liverpool have the chance to win another European trophy this term, many of their supporters would rather they did not have to contest this fixture on Thursday.

Klopp said at the very start of the campaign that he intended to take this competition seriously, but he too would surely prefer if this game was not taking place this week.

That is because Liverpool will host Manchester City in a titanic title tussle in the Premier League on Sunday. City are in action in midweek too, but their game against Copenhagen is at home and on Wednesday.

Europa League winner odds
Best Odds
Best Odds
Spreadex
BetVictor
Betway
Bet365
BoyleSports
Unibet
% Chance
Liverpool
35.71%
31/20
--
9/5
13/8
7/4
7/4
Leverkusen
22.22%
12/5
--
100/30
10/3
3/1
7/2
Milan
11.11%
8/1
--
15/2
13/2
7/1
7/1
Brighton
7.69%
9/1
--
12/1
12/1
12/1
11/1
West Ham
5.26%
18/1
--
16/1
14/1
16/1
12/1
Liverpool are also dealing with an injury crisis that has robbed them of guaranteed starters such as Alisson Becker, Mohamed Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold. Meanwhile, Ryan Gravenberch, Diogo Jota, Joel Matip, Thiago Alcantara, Curtis Jones and Stefan Bajcetic are also out.

Sparta Prague may therefore have some joy in the first leg, especially as they know their chances of progression to the quarter-finals realistically hinge on if they can take a first-leg lead to Anfield next week. 

Their price to avoid defeat at home is worth a look on betting apps with BetMGM offering Sparta Prague/draw at 10/11 in their double chance market.

Sparta Prague vs Liverpool tip 1: Sparta Prague or draw double chance - 10/11 BetMGM

Goals could be few and far between

Sparta Prague have impressed on their way to the round of 16. They finished ahead of Real Betis, and only narrowly behind Rangers, in the group stage, before overcoming Galatasaray in the play-off round.

Sparta have won nine of their last 10 games in the Czech First League, in which they sit at the summit of the standings.

Brian Priske’s team are a tough nut to crack at home. They have not lost in any competition on familiar turf in 2023/24. Moreover, Sparta have conceded just three goals in their last 12 matches at the epet ARENA.

Given Liverpool’s attacking absentees, this is unlikely to be a high-scoring thriller and going low on goals on betting sites is an option. Privately at least, Klopp would probably not be too disappointed with a 0-0 or 1-1 draw.

Sparta will have to go for it to an extent, but they cannot afford to leave themselves open at the back. A defeat this week would in effect spell the end of their participation in continental competition. 

Sparta Prague vs Liverpool tip 2: Under 2.5 goals - 23/20 BoyleSports

Nunez can make impact again

Darwin Nunez was Liverpool’s match-winner against Nottingham Forest last weekend. In the ninth minute of second-half stoppage time, he nodded home from close range to give Klopp’s team a massive three points.

Nunez is only just returning from injury but he is likely to start on Thursday given the absence of Salah and Jota. 

The Uruguay international might not be the most polished finisher in the world, but he is a real handful up top and is always worthy of consideration when assessing the goal scorer market on gambling sites.

Nunez has come on leaps and bounds since his first few months at Liverpool and Sparta Prague will have to watch him closely here.

The former Benfica man will be in a confident mood after the goal against Forest, so do not be surprised to see him find the back of the net once more.

Sparta Prague vs Liverpool tip 3: Darwin Nunez to score any time - 6/4 BetVictor

Free bet offers for Sparta Prague vs Liverpool

Several new betting sites are running free bet offers that can be used in conjunction with any of our Sparta Prague vs Liverpool predictions that may have caught your eye.

Vegas Mobile Sports Casino are currently giving new customers £20 in free bets to use on their sportsbook as part of their welcome offer. To qualify, open an account and deposit a minimum of £10. Then place a wager of £10 or more on a selection at odds of 1/2 or greater.

Your account will then be credited with a £20 free bet that can be used on the Europa League or any event on the sportsbook. Any winnings from your free bet will need to be wagered 1x before being eligible to withdraw.

Vegas Mobile Sports Casino is one of a number of bookmakers that also runs casinos online, featuring a huge library of table games and the best online slots.

Before signing up with a betting site, read the terms and conditions of the welcome offer first and remember, always gamble responsibly.

Greg Lea for independent.co.uk
Greg Lea @GregLeaFootball

A London-based football specialist, Greg Lea has written for multiple top publications including The Guardian and ESPN with coverage of the Premier League, Champions League and World Cup. He contributes football betting tips to The Independent.

Over-18s only – underage gambling is an offence.
Gambling can be addictive, always play responsibly and only bet what you can afford to lose. Gambling sites have a number of tools to assist you to stay in control, including deposit limits and time outs. If you think you have a problem, advice and support is available for you now from BeGambleAware or Gamcare.
Any offers or odds listed in this article are correct at the time of publication but are subject to change. Terms & Conditions apply to all offers.