Sparta Prague vs Liverpool predictions: Europa League tips, betting odds and free bets

Get the Independent's betting newsletter for the latest tips and offers

Established 2023 Bet £10 Get £60 VISIT SITE New customers only. 7 days to place a qualifying bet to receive 6 x Free Bets: 4 x £10 Horse racing, 2 x £10 Acca Free Bets. 7 day expiry. Exclusions apply. Stake not returned. T&Cs apply. 18+ begambleaware.org

Goals could be few and far between Sparta Prague have impressed on their way to the round of 16. They finished ahead of Real Betis, and only narrowly behind Rangers, in the group stage, before overcoming Galatasaray in the play-off round. Sparta have won nine of their last 10 games in the Czech First League, in which they sit at the summit of the standings. Brian Priske’s team are a tough nut to crack at home. They have not lost in any competition on familiar turf in 2023/24. Moreover, Sparta have conceded just three goals in their last 12 matches at the epet ARENA.

Established 2015 Bet £10, Get a £30 Surprise Bet VISIT SITE #ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. new customers only. Min. deposit of £10. Qualifying real money bet of £10. Min odds greater than or equal to 1.5 required. E/W bets excluded. Offer awarded immediately but could be issued the next working day in exceptional circumstances such as technical fault. Additional T&Cs apply. Please gamble responsibly.

Given Liverpool’s attacking absentees, this is unlikely to be a high-scoring thriller and going low on goals on is an option. Privately at least, Klopp would probably not be too disappointed with a 0-0 or 1-1 draw. Sparta will have to go for it to an extent, but they cannot afford to leave themselves open at the back. A defeat this week would in effect spell the end of their participation in continental competition. Sparta Prague vs Liverpool tip 2: Under 2.5 goals - 23/20 BoyleSports

Established 2007 Bet £10, Get £20 in Free Bets VISIT SITE #ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New UK customers (Excluding NI) only. Mobile exclusive. Min Deposit £10. Min stake £10. Min odds Evs. Free bet applied on 1st settlement of any qualifying bet. 30 days to qualify. Free bets expire in 7 days. Cashed out/Free Bets won’t apply. Account & Payment method restrictions apply. 1 Free Bet offer per customer, household & IP Address only. 18+. T&Cs apply. T&Cs apply

Nunez can make impact again Darwin Nunez was Liverpool’s match-winner against Nottingham Forest last weekend. In the ninth minute of second-half stoppage time, he nodded home from close range to give Klopp’s team a massive three points. Nunez is only just returning from injury but he is likely to start on Thursday given the absence of Salah and Jota. The Uruguay international might not be the most polished finisher in the world, but he is a real handful up top and is always worthy of consideration when assessing the goal scorer market on . Nunez has come on leaps and bounds since his first few months at Liverpool and Sparta Prague will have to watch him closely here. The former Benfica man will be in a confident mood after the goal against Forest, so do not be surprised to see him find the back of the net once more. Sparta Prague vs Liverpool tip 3: Darwin Nunez to score any time - 6/4 BetVictor

Established 1946 Premier League Welcome Offer: Bet £10 on Football, Get £40 in Free Bets VISIT SITE 18+ New customers only. Opt in, bet £10 on any football market at minimum 1/1 odds. No cash out. Get £40 in Free Bets on selected events. Free Bets expire in 7 days. Debit card / Apple Pay payments only. T&Cs apply, see below. begambleaware.org | Please gamble responsibly

Free bet offers for Sparta Prague vs Liverpool Several are running free bet offers that can be used in conjunction with any of our Sparta Prague vs Liverpool predictions that may have caught your eye. Vegas Mobile Sports Casino are currently giving new customers £20 in free bets to use on their sportsbook as part of their welcome offer. To qualify, open an account and deposit a minimum of £10. Then place a wager of £10 or more on a selection at odds of 1/2 or greater. Your account will then be credited with a £20 that can be used on the Europa League or any event on the sportsbook. Any winnings from your free bet will need to be wagered 1x before being eligible to withdraw. Vegas Mobile Sports Casino is one of a number of bookmakers that also runs , featuring a huge library of table games and the . Before signing up with a betting site, read the terms and conditions of the welcome offer first and remember, always .