Sparta Prague vs Liverpool predictions: Europa League tips, betting odds and free bets

Sparta Prague vs Liverpool betting tips
- Sparta Prague or draw double chance - 10/11 BetMGM
- Under 2.5 goals - 23/20 BoyleSports
- Darwin Nunez to score any time - 6/4 BetVictor
Liverpool return to European action on Thursday night as they face Sparta Prague in the first leg of their last-16 tie (5.45pm, TNT Sports 1).
The Reds advanced to the knockout phase of the Europa League with the minimum of fuss and they are the favourites to lift the trophy with football betting sites.
Sparta Prague are clear underdogs in the Europa League odds in this two-legged encounter, but they will be looking to cause an upset in front of their own fans.
Will Liverpool get the job done in the Czech capital, or could Sparta spring a surprise?
Sparta Prague vs Liverpool tip: Reds would settle for draw
Although Liverpool have the chance to win another European trophy this term, many of their supporters would rather they did not have to contest this fixture on Thursday.
Klopp said at the very start of the campaign that he intended to take this competition seriously, but he too would surely prefer if this game was not taking place this week.
That is because Liverpool will host Manchester City in a titanic title tussle in the Premier League on Sunday. City are in action in midweek too, but their game against Copenhagen is at home and on Wednesday.
Liverpool are also dealing with an injury crisis that has robbed them of guaranteed starters such as Alisson Becker, Mohamed Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold. Meanwhile, Ryan Gravenberch, Diogo Jota, Joel Matip, Thiago Alcantara, Curtis Jones and Stefan Bajcetic are also out.
Sparta Prague may therefore have some joy in the first leg, especially as they know their chances of progression to the quarter-finals realistically hinge on if they can take a first-leg lead to Anfield next week.
Their price to avoid defeat at home is worth a look on betting apps with BetMGM offering Sparta Prague/draw at 10/11 in their double chance market.
Sparta Prague vs Liverpool tip 1: Sparta Prague or draw double chance - 10/11 BetMGM
Goals could be few and far between
Sparta Prague have impressed on their way to the round of 16. They finished ahead of Real Betis, and only narrowly behind Rangers, in the group stage, before overcoming Galatasaray in the play-off round.
Sparta have won nine of their last 10 games in the Czech First League, in which they sit at the summit of the standings.
Brian Priske’s team are a tough nut to crack at home. They have not lost in any competition on familiar turf in 2023/24. Moreover, Sparta have conceded just three goals in their last 12 matches at the epet ARENA.
Given Liverpool’s attacking absentees, this is unlikely to be a high-scoring thriller and going low on goals on betting sites is an option. Privately at least, Klopp would probably not be too disappointed with a 0-0 or 1-1 draw.
Sparta will have to go for it to an extent, but they cannot afford to leave themselves open at the back. A defeat this week would in effect spell the end of their participation in continental competition.
Sparta Prague vs Liverpool tip 2: Under 2.5 goals - 23/20 BoyleSports
Nunez can make impact again
Darwin Nunez was Liverpool’s match-winner against Nottingham Forest last weekend. In the ninth minute of second-half stoppage time, he nodded home from close range to give Klopp’s team a massive three points.
Nunez is only just returning from injury but he is likely to start on Thursday given the absence of Salah and Jota.
The Uruguay international might not be the most polished finisher in the world, but he is a real handful up top and is always worthy of consideration when assessing the goal scorer market on gambling sites.
Nunez has come on leaps and bounds since his first few months at Liverpool and Sparta Prague will have to watch him closely here.
The former Benfica man will be in a confident mood after the goal against Forest, so do not be surprised to see him find the back of the net once more.
Sparta Prague vs Liverpool tip 3: Darwin Nunez to score any time - 6/4 BetVictor
A London-based football specialist, Greg Lea has written for multiple top publications including The Guardian and ESPN with coverage of the Premier League, Champions League and World Cup. He contributes football betting tips to The Independent.