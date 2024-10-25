Jamie Carragher tells Liverpool what January signings they need to win title

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



Jamie Carragher has revealed the signings he believes Liverpool need to make in January to genuinely challenge for the Premier League title this season.

The Arne Slot era with the Reds has begun in very impressive fashion as they sit top of the Premier League table after eight games, with a surprise 1-0 defeat to Nottingham Forest at Anfield the only points they’ve dropped so far.

However, Man City are only one point behind as they target a fifth title in a row and Arsenal – who trail by four points – are also still slightly preferred to Liverpool in the betting markets ahead of their blockbuster clash at the Emirates Stadium this Sunday.

But Liverpool legend Carragher is convinced that more signings are required in the January transfer window if they want to emulate the 2019-2020 team and become champions of England, with a No 10 and a left-sided defender top of his shopping list.

“Liverpool need to grasp the nettle and make a couple of quality signings in January if they are to win the Premier League title,” wrote Carragher in his column for The Telegraph. “When comparing the full-strength Liverpool, Arsenal and Manchester City starting XIs, the title rivals have more quality in a particular area.

“Liverpool are short of a Martin Odegaard, Phil Foden or Kevin De Bruyne-style attacking midfielder – that X Factor in the middle of the park who elevates a side to the next level. That No 10 position is one of the most coveted and is more often than not reserved for the superstar, game-changing player.

“Liverpool also need another defender. I have been saying for a few years that the club needs a multi-purpose defender on the left – someone who can cover for Andrew Robertson or play centre-half without weakening the back line. Manchester City have those utility defenders in Nathan Ake and Josko Gvardiol. Arsenal’s Riccardo Calafiori comes into the same category.”

open image in gallery Jamie Carragher has had his say on what Liverpool need in the January transfer window ( PA )

Liverpool were incredibly quiet in the summer transfer window, with Juventus forward Federico Chiesa the only addition for a cut-price fee of £10m, possibly rising to £12.5m. However, Chiesa has played just 78 minutes of football and Slot recently confirmed the 27-year-old simply isn’t up to the intensity required to play Premier League football yet after missing pre-season.

The Reds also purusued Real Sociedad’s Martin Zubimendi all summer to fill the No 6 role but he eventually opted not to move to Anfield and stay in San Sebastian instead.

Carragher believes the form of Ryan Gravenberch and Curtis Jones means a No 6 should no longer be Liverpool’s priority but does want to see a genuinely high-quality player or two brought in.

“Liverpool knew during pre-season they needed more ready-made class,” added Carragher. “I am not talking about a squad player to give Slot another option to rotate but the right recruit to go directly into the line-up against the best teams in England and Europe – a signing that screams, ‘Bang, Liverpool really mean business.’

“The side resembles one that just needs that extra bit of stardust. Until there are such additions, Liverpool still look like a couple of injuries from being unable to keep pace.”