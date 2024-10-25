Liverpool hope for two injury returns against Arsenal - but no Diogo Jota

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



Liverpool head coach Arne Slot is optimistic that he might have an extra squad option or two available when the Premier League leaders head to Arsenal on Sunday.

The Reds’ fine start to the campaign continued in midweek with a 1-0 win at RB Leipzig in the Champions League, but the weekend clash against the Gunners is seen as a pivotal one, both for their own potential title challenge and also to underline whether the squad is ready to perform against the biggest opponents following a kinder run of games at the start of the season.

Slot has had to juggle his lineup of late somewhat with a spate of injuries hitting his side, including to first-choice goalkeeper Alisson Becker, while centre-forward Diogo Jota went off last weekend and missed the trip to Leipzig as a result.

And while the Portuguese attacker is not ready to return, new signing Federico Chiesa has an outside chance of being involved if he makes the final training sessions, while full-back Conor Bradley may also return.

“They feel good but not when it comes to playing during the weekend,” he said when asked about the injured players.

“Federico might train today or tomorrow but Diogo definitely not. Conor let’s see if he can be with us tomorrow.”

Midfielder Harvey Elliott is also still out injured and has yet to start under Slot, making just one cameo sub appearance in August before being sidelined.

Meanwhile, Caoimhin Kelleher has excelled as a replacement for Alisson - and the Irish goalkeeper will be needed for at least three further games, Slot revealed.

“Alisson is progressing well, like we expect, but it’s not a short-term recovery. It’s always difficult to judge, the best way to judge is at the end phase in the rehab and he’s not there yet. I can’t tell you how much longer he’ll be out but don’t expect him to be in against Brighton in the cup or next week.”

Arsenal themselves are missing a few first-team faces with Martin Odegaard injured, Jurrien Timber and Bukayo Saka both facing fitness tests and William Saliba suspended.

Regardless, Slot expects a tough challenge in what is seen as an early marker match for the title this season.

“If you look at the last two seasons Arsenal were far ahead of us and above Chelsea, so you would assume playing Arsenal would be even more difficult, especially because it’s also an away game, that this will be more difficult than Chelsea at home - and we all saw how difficult that was.”