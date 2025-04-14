Virgil van Dijk expects Liverpool to have ‘big summer’ in transfer window

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk is expecting a big summer in the transfer market as the club look to build on their pending Premier League title triumph.

The 2-1 victory at home to West Ham, secured by the centre-back’s 89th-minute winner, leaves the Reds a maximum of six points away from lifting a record-equalling 20th championship.

Van Dijk’s own future is likely to be secured later this week with the announcement of a two-year contract to match the commitment Mohamed Salah made on Friday, but with main rivals Manchester City and Arsenal certain to strengthen, Liverpool cannot afford to stand still.

Forward Federico Chiesa was the only addition to head coach Arne Slot’s squad but he has not even had a bit-part role and greater reinforcements are needed in all three areas of the pitch.

“I think Liverpool should be able to challenge for titles in the upcoming years,” said Van Dijk, who captained the team for the 100th time against West Ham.

“Whatever happens in terms of players going out, players coming in, I think it should be a big summer. I think they’re planning to make it a big summer, so we all have to trust the board to do the right job.

“I think we 100 per cent can improve. I think we shouldn’t forget the quality that the Premier League possesses, especially this season. It’s incredible how everyone can beat everyone.

“Brentford got a draw at Arsenal, Chelsea-Ipswich was a draw. We obviously lost against Fulham last week, so we can’t forget that either.

“This year, there is a training camp and there is time for the team to work on what the manager wants and I think that will then improve the team.

“I think a proper pre-season would definitely help the club in order to be even more consistent than we already have been.”

In terms of consistency there is no-one who is delivering more than Salah.

In line for a fourth Golden Boot in eight years, the Egypt international set a new record for a 38-game Premier League season with his assist for Luis Diaz’s opener his 45th involvement (27 goals, 18 assists).

The ending of his long-running contract saga provided a significant boost for the club, as will the conclusion of Van Dijk’s.

“You can’t put it in words how consistent he is,” added the Dutchman.

“Obviously his numbers but the work-rate he’s put in over those last eight years at the club is incredible and he can still show it for another few years.”

Van Dijk is set to become only the second Liverpool captain to lift the Premier League trophy and he is looking to add to that.

“Being successful with Liverpool, the culture of the club, everything that embodies Liverpool – that is just part of me,” he said.

“I love the club, that’s pretty obvious. I think you can see that in the way I speak about the club, the way I work for the club in terms of what I do on the pitch on and off the pitch, and that will always be the same.

“We are two wins, six points away from glory. I know what it means to the club and I know what it will bring us if it happens. Most of the players don’t so when it happens it will be beautiful but we still have a job to do.”