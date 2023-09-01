Luis Rubiales news LIVE: Spain manager Jorge Vilda set for sack but FA president clings to power
Luis Rubiales is clinging on to power as Fifa investigates his conduct but manager Jorge Vilda is set to be sacked by the Spanish Football Federation
Luis Rubiales faces fresh criticism from his own family as the scandal surrounding the Spanish Football Federation president continues.
Rubiales’ uncle gave an explosive interview accusing his nephew of being “obsessed with power, with luxury, and with women”.
While Rubiales also sent a new video to Fifa appearing to show Jenni Hermoso laughing over his infamous kiss. In the video, Hermoso smiles as she shows her teammates a meme about the kiss to her teammates. Rubiales is still hoping to clear his name amid growing pressure to resign his post after Hermoso said the kiss was non-consensual and symptomatic of a broken culture in Spanish football.
Spain’s controversial manager Jorge Vilda meanwhile is on the verge of being sacked by the newly convened board of the Football Federation after he refused a request to resign. Follow all the latest updates from the Luis Rubiales crisis:
England manager Gareth Southgate responds to Luis Rubiales’ Women’s World Cup kiss
Gareth Southgate has responded to Luis Rubiales’ Women’s World Cup final kiss, saying it is “very sad” that the focus is not on what Spain achieved on the pitch.
The England manager was questioned on the scandal surrounding the Spanish football federation’s president as he announced his squad on Thursday.
“When you’re a male in a leadership position, you’ve got a huge responsibility in terms of how you behave,” Southgate said.
“My second thought would be with the Spanish team because they played unbelievably well and deserve a huge amount of credit... it’s very sad for them that the focus is not on what they did on the pitch.”
Mother of football chief Luis Rubiales taken to hospital during hunger strike prompted by ‘witch hunt’
The mother of suspended Spanish football president Luis Rubiales has been taken to hospital three days into a hunger strike after locking herself in a church.
Angeles Bejar staged her protest to try to end what she dubbed an “inhumane witch-hunt” against her son after the Spanish Football Federation (Rfef) asked him to resign.
Mr Rubiales was suspended by Fifa for kissing Women’s World Cup winner, Jenni Hermoso, on the lips in an act the footballer says she did not consent to.
His mother had started her hunger strike on Monday in Montril, southern Spain, and vowed to continue despite her son’s pleas for her to stop.
Luis Rubiales' mother taken to hospital during hunger strike prompted by 'witch hunt'
‘I am willing to die for justice,’ mother of suspended Spanish football president says on day three without food
Luis Rubiales is just the latest crisis in Spanish FA’s dark history
s of Wednesday afternoon, Luis Rubiales was completely isolated and yet still officially the head of the Royal Spanish Football Federation (Rfef). It is an absurd situation that symbolises so much about a story that is at once so serious and also utterly farcical, not least when it comes to the organisation itself.
The regional chiefs that form the Rfef’s assembly finally turned on Rubiales by requesting his resignation on Monday, but they don’t actually have the power to force it. The 46-year-old still has to take the decision, which would come just days after he repeatedly announced: “I am not resigning!”. In the meantime, he is suspended from all football-related activities by Fifa, which could take it even further once its investigation concludes.
So much of this story has developed from Rubiales’ distinctive personality, to put it generously. And yet the very fact such a personality is so difficult to remove from the role is a reflection of something much bigger, which has also provoked even more discussions about what Spanish football has been and where it is going.
Luis Rubiales is just the latest crisis in Spanish FA's dark history
The Spain players’ complaints about Rubiales and manager Jorge Vilda echo disturbing events under the previous regime in what is a deep-rooted problem in the Spanish Football Federation, writes Miguel Delaney
Rubiales kiss 'spoiled' Spain's celebrations, says FIFA's Infantino
Fifa President Gianni Infantino said Luis Rubiales “spoiled” the Spanish team’s celebrations at the Women’s World Cup by kissing player Jenni Hermoso on the lips.
The world governing body has opened disciplinary proceedings against Spanish federation (RFEF) chief Rubiales and suspended him from all soccer-related activities for three months after kissing Hermoso during the trophy presentation ceremony after the final on Aug. 20.
Hermoso, 33, has said the kiss was not consensual.
Rubiales, who first called critics “idiots” then apologised, says the kiss was innocent and consensual and has refused to quit despite mounting criticism and calls for his resignation.
“The well-deserved celebrations for these magnificent champions were spoiled by what happened after the final whistle,” Infantino, who was at the presentation, wrote on Instagram on Thursday.
“And what continued to happen in the following days. This should never have happened. FIFA’s disciplinary bodies immediately assumed their responsibility and took the necessary actions.
“The disciplinary proceedings will continue their legitimate course. On our side, we should continue to focus on how to further support women and women’s football in future, both on and off the pitch.”
Spanish FA considers reasons to sack World Cup-winning manager Jorge Vilda
The Spanish Football Federation is considering whether it has grounds to sack Spain Women’s World Cup-winning head coach Jorge Vilda, according to reports.
Vilda is still in the post after most of his coaching staff resigned in protest against federation (Rfef) president Luis Rubiales, who has refused to quit for kissing Spain player Jenni Hermoso after their World Cup final win.
All of Spain’s 23 World Cup winners, plus another 58 players, have said they will not represent their country until Rubiales has left his post.
He was applauded by Vilda after repeatedly insisting that he would not quit at the Rfef’s extraordinary general meeting last Friday and the federation is exploring its options over whether they can sack the head coach.
Spanish FA considers reasons to sack World Cup-winning manager Jorge Vilda
Vilda coached the team to Women’s World Cup triumph but it has been overshadowed by the conduct of federation president Luis Rubiales
Summary – Luis Rubiales news
That’s all for today. Here is the latest news on the Luis Rubiales crisis:
- Rubiales attacked by uncle in explosive interview and accused of needing ‘re-education about women’
- Spain manager and Rubiales loyalist Jorge Vilda set to be sacked by Spanish Football Federation
- Rubiales’ mother ends hunger strike in Spanish church after three days and admitted to hospital
- Suspended president sends Fifa video of Jenni Hermoso appearing to joke about kiss incident
Luis Rubiales sends Fifa new video of Jenni Hermoso laughing over kiss on team bus
Luis Rubiales has sent new video to Fifa appearing to show Jenni Hermoso laughing over his infamous kiss, as the Spanish Football Federation president continues to desperately cling to power.
Rubiales was suspended from all football-related activity for 90 days while Fifa investigates the incident, in which he grabbed Spain forward Hermoso and kissed her on the lips during the World Cup final presentation in Sydney. He was also seen handling other players and kissing them on the cheek in the aftermath of the 1-0 victory over England, and footage also showed him grabbing his crotch in an aggressive celebration.
Rubiales has received widespread condemnation from across sport and politics, including the prime minister of Spain Pedro Sanchez, but he has denied wrongdoing, insisting the kiss was consensual and refusing to resign in a dramatic press conference. His mother has gone on hunger strike in protest against the “witch-hunt” and is currently being treated in hospital.
Luis Rubiales sends Fifa new video of Jenni Hermoso in bid to clear name
Hermoso has called the kiss the ‘straw that broke camel’s back’ in a long history of misdemeanours within the Spanish national team setup
