Lionesses ‘all stand by Jenni Hermoso’ after Rubiales kiss, Ella Toone says

The Lionesses are united in their support behind Jenni Hermoso after Luis Rubiales, president of the Spanish football federation, kissed her at the Women’s World Cup final, Ella Toone has said.

Speaking on Tuesday morning (29 August), the England star said that her teammates “all stand by” Hermoso.

“We want the right thing to be done,” Toone added, condemning the actions of Rubiales.

“Something like that doesn’t just go away with a sorry - which he hasn’t said either - we don’t want things like this to be happening in women’s sport.”