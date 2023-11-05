Is Luton vs Liverpool on TV? Channel, time and how to watch

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Liverpool will be expecting to pick up another three points in the Premier League this weekend as they head to relegation threatened Luton Town on Sunday evening.

The Hatters were unexpectedly promoted from the Championship last term and have naturally found it tough going in the top flight - but results such as winning at Everton and coming from two down to draw at Nottingham Forest recently will give them hope they can mount a fight to stay up.

Heading into the weekend they sit in 18th, only a point off Bournemouth but scoring fewer than a goal per game and earning a point every two matches on average - while Jurgen Klopp’s Reds are fourth, on a run of five wins in six in all competitions and netting 16 times in that run.

Villa were beaten by Luton last time out and have had a week off since then, while Liverpool beat Forest at the weekend then travelled to Bournemouth for a midweek Carabao Cup victory in torrential conditions.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the game and here are the latest odds and tips ahead of the clash.

When is Luton vs Liverpool?

Luton face Liverpool on Sunday 5 November, with kick-off set for 4:30pm GMT.

Where can I watch the match?

The match will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League, as well as Ultra HDR. Subscribers can stream the match via the Sky Go app or Now TV.

If you're not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch major sporting events then you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN roundup is here to help: get great deals on the best VPNs in the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are and also with the terms of their service provider.

What is the team news?

Luton are missing Albert Sambi Lokonga, Dan Potts and Jordan Clark among others. Rob Edwards could revert to a back four after playing three in defence against Aston Villa and being easily beaten.

Curtis Jones is back from his domestic suspension but Luis Diaz remains absent due to the ongoing search for his kidnapped father in Colombia. Thiago Alcantara, Stefan Bajcetic and Andy Robertson are long-term absentees for the Reds. Klopp has to choose between Diogo Jota and Cody Gakpo as the third attacker, with Darwin Nunez certain to start after fine recent form.

Predicted lineups

LUT - Kaminski, Kabore, Lockyer, Burke, Doughty, Mpanzu, Nakamba, Brown, Ogbene, Barkley, Morris

LIV - Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Tsimikas, Mac Allister, Szoboszlai, Jones, Salah, Nunez, Jota

Odds

Luton: 10/1

Draw: 9/2

Liverpool: 1/6

Get the full match odds and betting tips and advice here.

Prediction

Liverpool to pick up another three points in their quest to stay in touch with the league leaders. It might take a while for them to break through, but they have too much quality for Luton to deal with over 90 minutes. Luton 1-4 Liverpool.