Man City vs Crystal Palace kick-off time, TV channel and how to watch FA Cup final

Manchester City and Crystal Palace clash in the FA Cup final at Wembley as the Eagles dream of winning their first major honour.

Palace have been beaten in two FA Cup finals, in the 1990 replay against Manchester United and against the same opposition in 2016 after extra time.

For City, who are far more accustomed to winning silverware under Pep Guardiola, their motivation is salvaging a season that star striker Erling Haaland described as “horrific” this week.

Palace have their own threats and Oliver Glasner’s side will look to England international Eberechi Eze, France striker Jean-Philippe Mateta and midfielder Adam Wharton for inspiration on a potentially historic day.

Kevin De Bruyne, meanwhile, will be hoping to sign off his legendary City career with one last trophy before the Belgian great departs the club in the summer.

Here’s everything you need to know

When is the FA Cup final?

Kick-off at Wembley is at the unusual time of 4:30pm BST on Saturday 17 May.

How can I watch it?

Viewers will have a choice of watching on the BBC or ITV.

ITV’s build-up starts at 3pm on ITV 1 and online on ITV X.

BBC’s build-up gets underway from 3:25pm on BBC One and iPlayer.

What is the team news?

Crystal Palace manager only had “positive” team news to share on Friday and confirmed that midfielder Adam Wharton was fit to play after missing the win against Tottenham last week.

While there has been some optimism that Rodri is close to returning for City after suffering a serious knee injury, the midfielder will not feature in the FA Cup final.

John Stones and Nathan Ake remain out but Erling Haaland returned from injury in last week’s 0-0 at Southampton. Omar Marmoush could return to the starting line-up.

Man City XI: Ederson; Nunes, Dias, Gvariol, O’Reilly; Silva, Kovacic; Doku, De Bruyne, Marmoush; Haaland

Crystal Palace XI: Henderson; Richards, Lacroix, Guehi; Munoz, Wharton, Lerma, Mitchell; Sarr, Eze; Mateta