Manchester City are aiming to make it seven successive Premier League wins when they welcome Leeds United to the Etihad in the Premier League this evening.

Pep Guardiola’s side have been in brilliant form and can go four points clear at the top of the table with a victory, with Chelsea and Liverpool not in action until Wednesday and Thursday respectively.

Raheem Sterling’s landmark penalty settled a hard-fought contest against Wolves last time out and, although City lacked their usual cutting edge then, they should have less difficulty breaking down Leeds.

Marcelo Bielsa’s side have struggled defensively this season and are currently languishing in 15th in the table, while injuries to Kalvin Phillips and Patrick Bamford have come as a huge blow.

Here is everything you need to know:

When is it and what time is kick-off?

The match will take place at 8pm on Tuesday 14 December at the Etihad Stadium.

How can I watch it online and on TV?

The match will be broadcast live on BT Sport 2 and the BT Sport App, with coverage beginning at 7.30pm.

What is the team news?

Ferran Torres remains out injured while Ilkay Gundogan is a doubt for Man City due to a back injury. Joao Cancelo is suspended after picking up five yellow cards.

Leeds are facing a host of injury problems, with Kalvin Phillips, Rodrigo, Patrick Bamford, Liam Cooper, Pascal Struijk and Robin Kock all ruled out.

Predicted line-ups

Manchester City: Ederson; Walker, Dias, Laporte, Zinchenko; De Bruyne, Rodri, Silva; Grealish, Sterling, Foden

Leeds: Meslier; Dallas, Ayling, Llorente, Firpo; Shackleton, Forshaw; Raphinha, Harrison, James; Roberts

Odds

Manchester City - 1/9

Draw - 8/1

Leeds - 20/1

Prediction

Manchester City lacked their usual cutting-edge against Wolves last time out but should have more than enough quality to win in convincing fashion against an injury-stricken Leeds. Manchester City 3-0 Leeds.