Manchester City host Leeds United in the Premier League this evening.

Pep Guardiola’s side can move four points clear at the top of the table with a victory, and they will feel very confident of doing so, having now won their last six league games in succession.

They were made to work harder than anticipated last time out, though, with Raheem Sterling’s penalty eventually breaking the deadlock in a 1-0 win against Wolves.

Leeds might have pushed Chelsea all the way last weekend, with Jorginho’s stoppage-time penalty condemning Marcelo Bielsa’s side to defeat, but they are struggling with a wretched number of injuries.

Kalvin Phillips, Patrick Bamford and Rodrigo are among those ruled out and it will take a momentous upset to derail the champions. Here is everything you need to know:

When is it and what time is kick-off?

The match will take place at 8pm on Tuesday 14 December at the Etihad Stadium.

How can I watch it online and on TV?

The match will be broadcast live on BT Sport 2 and the BT Sport App, with coverage beginning at 7.30pm.

What is the team news?

Ferran Torres remains out injured while Ilkay Gundogan is a doubt for Man City due to a back injury. Joao Cancelo is suspended after picking up five yellow cards.

Leeds are facing a host of injury problems, with Kalvin Phillips, Rodrigo, Patrick Bamford, Liam Cooper, Pascal Struijk and Robin Kock all ruled out.

Predicted line-ups

Manchester City: Ederson; Walker, Dias, Laporte, Zinchenko; De Bruyne, Rodri, Silva; Grealish, Sterling, Foden

Leeds: Meslier; Dallas, Ayling, Llorente, Firpo; Shackleton, Forshaw; Raphinha, Harrison, James; Roberts

Odds

Manchester City - 1/9

Draw - 8/1

Leeds - 20/1

Prediction

Manchester City lacked their usual cutting-edge against Wolves last time out but should have more than enough quality to win in convincing fashion against an injury-stricken Leeds. Manchester City 3-0 Leeds.