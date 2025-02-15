Man City v Newcastle LIVE: Team news and line-ups as fifth meets sixth in Premier League
Manchester City and Newcastle United are level on points and goal difference as they look to gain ground in the race for the Champions League
Manchester City host Newcastle United in the Premier League today, with each side looking to pull away from the other as they chase Champions League football.
City go into the game one place higher than the Magpies in the table, though both sides are level on points and goal difference, with City ahead on goals scored. Three points at the Etihad would give either club an advantage in the race for Europe, with Pep Guardiola’s side looking for an immediate response to a disappointing 3-2 loss to Real Madrid in the Champions League play-offs.
Eddie Howe’s Magpies are in buoyant mood after reaching the Carabao Cup final earlier this month, and they’ll be looking to leapfrog City with both sides dealing with injuries to vital players.
Follow all the action from Man City v Newcastle below.
Man City vs Newcastle LIVE
Good afternoon and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of today’s Premier League match between Manchester City and Newcastle.
Both sides head into the match level on points and goal difference as they hunt a place in next season’s Champions League, and they could each land a decisive blow with just 14 games left in the season.
Manchester City face Newcastle United in the Premier League today, with Pep Guardiola’s side looking to immediately bounce back from a bruising defeat in midweek.
City fell to a dramatic 3-2 loss in the final minutes of their Champions League play-off first leg against Real Madrid, and though the nature of the loss will worry Guardiola, aspects of City’s performance were encouraging enough.
But they face an altogether different test today, as they come up against a Newcastle side who they are level with on both points and goal difference.
Eddie Howe’s team are in buoyant mood after reaching the Carabao Cup final earlier this month, and they are looking for a win that would take them into the top five at City’s expense.
Is Man City vs Newcastle on TV?
When is Manchester City vs Newcastle?
The match kicks off at 3pm on Saturday, 15 February at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester.
Why is Manchester City vs Newcastle not on TV?
The match will not be shown live in the UK as it is being played on a Saturday at 3pm. The so-called 3pm “blackout” means that no matches are shown on TV across the country between 2.25pm and 5.25pm on a Saturday.
As regards the Premier League, only the 12.30pm and 5.30pm kick-offs are shown live in the UK.
Full highlights of the match can be viewed on BBC’s Match of the Day programme, which airs on BBC One at 10.25pm on Saturday.
What is the team news?
For Newcastle, Harvey Barnes is still a couple of weeks away from a return, while Joelinton is likely to be out until some point next month. The club are assessing the fitness of Sven Botman and Dan Burn, while Jamal Lascelles is the only long-term absentee. Anthony Gordon is fit to feature.
City will be forced to assess the fitness of Jack Grealish after both was forced off during the loss to Real Madrid in midweek. Manuel Akanji has been ruled out for up to two months.
New signing Nico Gonzalez was fit enough to be named on the bench against Madrid, so he should play a part today, while Jeremy Doku was also benched and could feature against the Magpies. Oscar Bobb is still some way off a return, while Rodri likely remains out for the rest of the season.
Predicted line-ups
Man City XI: Ederson; Lewis, Dias, Ake, Gvardiol; Stones, Gonzalez; Savio, De Bruyne, Marmoush; Haaland.
Newcastle XI: Dubravka; Livramento, Schar, Botman, Hall; Guimaraes, Tonali, Willock; Murphy, Isak, Gordon.
Prediction
It was a close match the last time these two sides met, with Newcastle forcing a 1-1 draw at St James’. Expect similar today, with Newcastle possessing plenty of attacking threat, though a return for Gonzalez could stabilise City’s midfield.
Manchester City 1-1 Newcastle.
Man City suffer another injury blow as Manuel Akanji ruled out for two months
Manchester City defender Manuel Akanji is facing up to 10 weeks out with a groin injury, manager Pep Guardiola has confirmed.
The Switzerland international has learned he requires surgery after being forced off at half-time during City’s Champions League loss to Real Madrid on Tuesday.
Guardiola said he expected the player to be out for “eight to 10 weeks”.
He added: “We only wish the best recovery for Manu. The effort he has done this season has been unbelievable.”
Match facts
Newcastle have lost their past 15 Premier League away games against Manchester City, failing to score in any of the last five.
City have lost just one of their past 34 Premier League games against Newcastle (W27, D6), going down 2-1 at St James' Park in January 2019.
