Nottingham Forest vs Man City predicted line-ups: Team news ahead of Premier League fixture
Manchester City will look to stay at the top of the Premier League table as they visit Nottingham Forest on Saturday.
Pep Guardiola’s side defeated title challengers Arsenal at the Emirates on Wednesday to leapfrog Mikel Arteta’s side.
Kevin De Bruyne took advantage of an error from Arsenal defender Takehiro Tomiyasu before goals from Jack Grealish and Erling Haaland wrapped up a 3-1 win.
Guardiola, though, said his team were only focussed on facing Steve Cooper’s Forest side, who are unbeaten in seven home Premier League games.
When is Nottingham Forest vs Manchester City?
The match will kick off at 3pn on Saturday 18 February. It won’t be shown on TV in the UK.
What is the team news?
Nottingham Forest want to add Steve Cook back into their 25-man Premier League squad to ease the defensive crisis caused by injuries to Willy Boly and Scott McKenna. Jesse Lingard is also a doubt due to an Achilles problem while Dean Henderson remains out.
John Stones is Manchester City’s only injury absence, but Pep Guardiola could make further changes ahead of his side’s return to Champions League action on Wednesday.
Predicted line-ups
Nottingham Forest: Navas; Aurier, Worrall, Felipe, Lodi; Danilo, Freuler, Shelvey; Gibbs-White; Johnson, Wood
Man City: Ederson; Walker, Dias, Laporte; Ake; Rodri; Bernardo, De Bruyne, Gundogan, Grealish; Haaland
Odds
Nottingham Forest: 15/2
Draw: 9/2
Man City: 3/10
Prediction
Nottingham Forest 0-2 Manchester City
