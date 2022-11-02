Man City vs Sevilla live stream: How to watch Champions League fixture online and on TV tonight
Pep Guardiola’s side are already through to the last 16 but will be hoping for another positive result in Europe
Manchester City host Sevilla in the Champions League on Wednesday night in one of the week’s less-stressful encounters across the final round of games.
Group G is already done and dusted, with head-to-head records meaning no side can now change position among the quartet - which leaves City through to the last 16 as group winners and their Spanish visitors heading into the Europa League.
The last time they met, a 4-0 thrashing got City’s group campaign off to a fine start and they haven’t really skipped a beat, despite a couple of draws, to progress with relative comfort.
Sevilla have changed manager since then, with Julen Lopetegui replaced by Jorge Sampaoli.
Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the game.
When is Man City vs Sevilla?
The match kicks off at 8pm GMT on Wednesday 2 November at the Etihad Stadium.
Where can I watch the game?
This fixture will be broadcast live on BT Sport 3. Subscribers can stream the match via the BT Sport app and desktop website.
What is the team news?
City are still without their two England internationals Kyle Walker and Kalvin Phillips, who face a race to be fit for the World Cup. Erling Haaland is a doubt after missing the weekend game and as City are already through he is unlikely to be risked even if close to fitness.
Sevilla are missing Fernando, Tanguy Nianzou and Youssef En-Nesyri through injury, while Oliver Torres is unavailable.
Predicted line-ups
MCI - Ortega, Akanji, Stones, Dias, Gomez, Palmer, Rodri, Gundogan, Mahrez, Alvarez, Grealish
SEV - Bounou, Montiel, Gudelj, Marcao, Telles, Jordan, Rakitic, Suso, Isco, Gomez, Lamela
Odds
Man City 4/17
Draw 31/5
Sevilla 14/1
Prediction
A total dead rubber with the group already set, so it could be an uneventful game even if a few players are trying to win a place in the team on a more regular basis. City 1-0 Sevilla.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies