Is Man City vs Sevilla on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Champions League fixture
Pep Guardiola’s side are already through to the last 16 but will be hoping for another positive result in Europe
Group G is already wrapped up in this season’s Champions League and Manchester City know they are through to the last 16 in first place, even ahead of their final match against Sevilla.
The Spanish side, by contrast, will finish third behind Borussia Dortmund - meaning it’s Europa League action for them in the new year, with FC Copenhagen unable to catch them, either.
Jorge Sampaoli will want to see his side put in a good performance as he looks to improve what has been a dismal season so far, with the Andalucian side in the bottom three in LaLiga.
For City, it’s about an opportunity for a few fringe players to impress and gain experience, as they continue to battle for honours on all fronts.
Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the game.
When is Man City vs Sevilla?
The match kicks off at 8pm GMT on Wednesday 2 November at the Etihad Stadium.
Where can I watch the game?
This fixture will be broadcast live on BT Sport 3. Subscribers can stream the match via the BT Sport app and desktop website.
What is the team news?
City are still without their two England internationals Kyle Walker and Kalvin Phillips, who face a race to be fit for the World Cup. Erling Haaland is a doubt after missing the weekend game and as City are already through he is unlikely to be risked even if close to fitness.
Sevilla are missing Fernando, Tanguy Nianzou and Youssef En-Nesyri through injury, while Oliver Torres is unavailable.
Predicted line-ups
MCI - Ortega, Akanji, Stones, Dias, Gomez, Palmer, Rodri, Gundogan, Mahrez, Alvarez, Grealish
SEV - Bounou, Montiel, Gudelj, Marcao, Telles, Jordan, Rakitic, Suso, Isco, Gomez, Lamela
Odds
Man City 4/17
Draw 31/5
Sevilla 14/1
Prediction
A total dead rubber with the group already set, so it could be an uneventful game even if a few players are trying to win a place in the team on a more regular basis. City 1-0 Sevilla.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies