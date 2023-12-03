Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Football email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Two of the Premier League’s early-season front-runners collide as Manchester City host Tottenham.

Pep Guardiola’s side returned to action with a home draw last weekend, with two dropped points against Liverpool seeing them slip off top spot.

Spurs are enduring a difficult period after such a positive start to their time under Ange Postecoglou, with several of the Australian’s key players absent.

But the London club continue to impress with their attacking football and will hope to dent their opponents’ title hopes.

Here’s everything you need to know. Get the latest City vs Spurs odds and tips here.

When is Manchester City vs Totenham?

Manchester City vs Tottenham is due to kick off at 4.30pm GMT on Sunday 3 December at the Etihad Stadium.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League, with coverage on the channels from 4pm GMT. Subscribers can stream the action via Sky Go.

If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch major sporting events, you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN round-up is here to help and includes deals on VPNs in the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are, and also with the terms of their service provider.

Team news

John Stones could be fit to start for Manchester City after making a midweek return from injury off the bench, while Mateo Kovacic is also back fit to bolster Pep Guardiola’s options. Kevin de Bruyne remains out.

Spurs suffered another blow last weekend with Rodrigo Bentancur, only just back from an injury lay-off, set to miss another significant period of football with an ankle injury. Yves Bissouma and Cristian Romero are back available after suspension in much needed good news for Ange Postecoglou, who remains without Micky van de Ven, James Maddison and Richarlison. Pape Matar Sarr is also not yet fit to feature.

Predicted line-ups

Manchester City XI: Ederson; Walker, Akanji, Gvardiol; Rodri, Stones; Foden, Silva, Alvarez, Doku; Haaland.

Tottenham XI: Vicario; Porro, Romero, Davies, Udogie; Bissouma, Hojbjerg; Kulusevski, Lo Celso, Johnson; Son.

Odds

Manchester City win 2/7

Draw 5/1

Tottenham win 8/1

Get all the latest football betting sites offers here.

Prediction

Manchester City win a high-scoring encounter. Manchester City 4-2 Tottenham