Manchester United injury updates: Yoro, De Ligt and Dalot latest news and return date before Europa League final
Ruben Amorim is sweating on the fitness of a number of key players to take on Tottenham Hotspur in Bilbao
Manchester United hope to salvage a dismal campaign with Europa League final glory against Tottenham Hotspur.
Ruben Amorim, after a run which has seen a number of farcical moments en route to Bilbao, will hope to claim a trophy in his first season in charge of the Red Devils and, with that silverware, there is the bonus of qualification for next season’s Champions League.
United have been contending with a number of injuries, with their terrible Premier League form in recent weeks leaving them 16th in the table after 18 league defeats.
But Amorim knows one game can change everything and the perception of his future at Old Trafford heading into the summer, with transfer success impacted by the result at the San Mames.
Here is the latest team news and updates out of United and who might start for the Red Devils on Wednesday night:
Team news
The main concern for United is the trio of Leny Yoro, Matthijs De Ligt and Diogo Dalot, with Amorim stating that they’re working hard to be in contention for the final.
Leny Yoro
Suffered a foot injury and was taken off against West Ham, it could be a reoccurrence of an issue that gave him problems earlier in the season. Also missing against Chelsea but could make it back in time for Bilbao.
Matthijs de Ligt
Suffered a knock against Brentford, not thought to be serious, but was not risked against Chelsea and remains a doubt here.
Diogo Dalot
Dealing with a calf injury and sidelined since the end of April, but has since returned to individual training but did not feature on the bench against Chelsea.
Lisandro Martinez
Out for the season with a knee injury.
Joshua Zirkzee
Out for the season with a hamstring injury.
Predicted line-ups
Tottenham Hotspur XI: Vicario; Porro, Romero, Van de Ven, Udogie; Sarr, Bentancur; Johnson, Kulusevski, Richarlison; Solanke.
Manchester United XI: Onana; Lindelof, Maguire, Yoro; Mazraoui, Casemiro, Ugarte, Dorgu; Amad, Fernandes; Hojlund.
