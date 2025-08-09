Is Manchester United vs Fiorentina on TV? Channel, kick-off time and how to watch pre-season friendly today

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Manchester United return to Old Trafford after a mixed summer of fixtures for their final pre-season friendly, and a chance for the home faithful to see a slew of new signings in action.

Ruben Amorim’s side notched wins against West Ham and Bournemouth in the Premier League Summer Series, the latter a 4-1 rout, before drawing 2-2 against Everton in their final match in the US, which resulted in Bruno Fernandes slating a “lazy” performance.

“It was crystal clear we needed more competition for the players that were here, more quality to get everyone to step up a little more to get to the XI, and I think that is what the club are trying to do,” the captain said.

Fernandes - and Amorim - will be hoping United put on a better showing at Old Trafford today, with a tricky opener to their Premier League campaign on the horizon against last season’s runners-up Arsenal.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the match:

When is Man United vs Fiorentina?

The match will take place on Saturday 9 August at Old Trafford, with kickoff at 12.45pm BST.

How can I watch it?

The match will be shown on MUTV, available via Manchester United’s website and app. Annual subscriptions cost £29.99.

Team news

New signings Bryan Mbuemo and Matheus Cunha played together for the first time - the former making his maiden United appearance - in Atlanta, although the game has come too soon for the Red Devils’ newest arrival, Slovenian striker Benjamin Sesko.

Lisandro Martinez, Andre Onana and Noussair Mazraoui are all still absentees with injury.

Meanwhile, former United keeper David de Gea returns to his old haunt, but striker Christian Kouame will not feature for the visitors due to a cruciate ligament injury.

Man United’s preseason results

May 28: Asean All Stars 1-0 Man Utd - Bukit Jalil National Stadium, Kuala Lumpur

May 30: Hong Kong 1-3 Man Utd - Hong Kong Stadium, Hong Kong

July 19: Man United 0-0 Leeds - Strawberry Arena, Stockholm

July 27: Man United 2-1 West Ham (Premier League Summer Series) - MetLife Stadium, New Jersey

July 31: Man United 4-1 Bournemouth (Premier League Summer Series) - Soldier Field, Chicago

August 4: Man United 2-2 Everton (Premier League Summer Series) - Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta