Is Man Utd vs Real Sociedad on TV? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Europa League fixture

Manchester United resume their fight for the one remaining title they can win this season as they host Real Sociedad for the second leg of their Europa League last-16 tie on Thursday.

Ruben Amorim’s side were held to a 1-1 draw in the opening leg in San Sebastian last week, with Joshua Zirkzee scoring the opener before Mikel Oyarzabal levelled proceedings with a late penalty.

United may feel slightly buoyed by holding title-chasing Arsenal to a 1-1 draw in the Premier League last time out, courtesy of a stunning Bruno Fernandes free-kick later cancelled out by Declan Rice’s second-half strike.

But they’ll need more of that magic against Real Sociedad, with this competition the final opportunity for the Red Devils to win silverware this season and rescue what has otherwise been a dismal campaign.

The visitors have been on a middling run of their own, having lost four of their last six games including a 1-0 loss to Sevilla in their last outing, and sit 11th in La Liga.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the match:

When is Man Utd v Real Sociedad?

The match is due to kick off at 8pm UK time on Thursdat 13 March at Old Trafford.

How can I watch the match?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the game live on TNT Sports 1, with coverage starting at 7pm. Subscribers can also watch online via discovery+.

You can purchase a TNT Sports subscription via discovery+ here, for £30.99 per month.

Team news

Young striker Chido Obi is not eligible to feature for United in the Europa League, while long-term absentees Mason Mount, Luke Shaw, Jonny Evans and Altay Bayindir remain on the sidelines. Kobbie Mainoo and Toby Collyer are also not yet fit to return.

Leny Yoro also won’t feature after being forced off against Arsenal with a foot issue and joins Harry Maguire on the sidelines, with January acquisition Ayden Heaven among the options to replace the Frenchman.

In a boost for the Red Devils, Manuel Ugarte has returned to training and could be involved at Old Trafford. Patrick Dorgu is also available despite serving a domestic suspension, dealt to him after being sent off against Ipswich.

As for Real Sociedad, Luka Sucic and Jon Aramburu are major doubts after missing out on Monday’s training session, joining Jon Pacheco on the injury list.

However, Alvaro Odriozola and Arsen Zakharyan are both back in contention after recovering from fitness issues, while highly-touted Spanish midfielder Martin Zubimendi is set to start after missing the first leg through illness.

Predicted line-ups

Man Utd XI: Onana; Mazraoui, De Ligt, Heaven; Dalot, Casemiro, Fernandes, Dorgu; Zirkzee, Hojlund, Garnacho

Real Sociedad XI: Remiro; Elustondo, Aguerd, Zubeldia, Munoz; Mendez, Turrientes, Zubimendi; Kubo, Oyarzabal, Barrenetxea

Odds

Real Sociedad win - 10/3

Draw - 23/10

Man Utd win - 17/20

Prediction

Both sides will feel the points - and the Europa League quarter-final spot - are there for the taking after a cagey first leg. With this last chance saloon for the Red Devils to secure a trophy this season - and therefore avoid the inevitable, damning post-mortems should they lose - and with La Real not exactly firing on all cylinders in recent weeks, United should just shade this one.

Real Sociedad 1-2 Manchester United.