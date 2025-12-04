Man Utd vs West Ham tips

Manchester United welcome West Ham to Old Trafford this evening, looking to build on Sunday’s 2-1 win at Crystal Palace (8pm, Sky Sports Main Event).

Second-half goals from Joshua Zirkzee and Mason Mount cancelled out Jean-Philippe Mateta’s opener from the penalty spot, as they ended a three-game winless run.

After a disappointing first season at Old Trafford, Ruben Amorim is starting to see some more consistency from his side, who have won six and drawn three of their 13 Premier League games so far.

But defeats against Manchester City, Brentford and Everton proved a timely reminder of their frailties, and betting sites consider them outsiders for the top four at 3/1 due to their inconsistencies.

West Ham will be hoping to take advantage on Thursday as they seek to bounce back from a 2-0 defeat at home to Liverpool last time out.

That result ended a three-game unbeaten run, which included back-to-back wins over Newcastle and Burnley.

There’s been an upturn in performance under Nuno Espirito Santo since he replaced Graham Potter and while football betting sites still have them firmly in the relegation mix at 7/5 to go down, they head to Old Trafford in better shape than a month ago.

Manchester United vs West Ham preview: Both teams to score at Old Trafford

United have lost four of their last five Premier League games against West Ham, which is more than they had in their previous 28 against the Hammers.

Their last win came in February 2024 when goals from the now departed duo of Rasmus Hojlund and Alejandro Garnacho (2) gave them a 3-0 win at Old Trafford.

The Hammers did complete the double over United last season, though, a 2-1 home win, followed by a 2-0 victory at Old Trafford in May.

That victory ended a 16-game winless run at Old Trafford in the Premier League, which saw them draw three and lose 13. They have not won consecutive league visits to Old Trafford since March 1934, and Premier League betting sites are not hopeful of it happening again, pricing a Hammers win at 11/2.

Since a 3-0 win over Nuno’s Nottingham Forest side in August, West Ham are winless in four away games, drawing two and losing two, all under the former Forest boss.

The last Hammers manager to fail to win any of his first five away Premier League matches was Avram Grant in 2010, who lost his first nine games.

But home comforts have been few and far between for Amorim, who has lost nine of his 19 home Premier League matches since taking over as United boss in November 2024, winning eight and drawing the other two.

If his side loses Thursday’s game, it will be the fastest ever a Red Devils manager has lost 10 home top-flight matches – the current quickest is 23 games by Alfred Albut between 1892 and 1894.

The Hammers have scored in four of their last five matches, while United have conceded in their last six. Pairing both teams to score with a United win bumps up the price on the Red Devils, who look the right side given West Ham’s woeful away form.

Man Utd vs West Ham prediction 1: United to win & BTTS - 9/5 BoyleSports

Can Bowen keep up his scoring run?

Jarrod Bowen scored in both of West Ham’s wins over United last season, and the last player to score three in a row against them for the Hammers was Jermain Defoe (2001-2002).

The former Hull City forward has scored three goals in his last four matches against the Red Devils, and he’s 19/5 on some betting apps to score again this time around.

The skipper has scored just three goals so far this season and he has quite a way to go to match the 15 goals he netted last season, which would certainly help him secure his place in England’s World Cup squad.

Man Utd vs West Ham prediction 2: Bowen to score or assist 13/8 - Bet365

Man Utd vs West Ham team news

Man Utd vs West Ham predicted line-ups

