Advances in online technology have helped betting to become an increasingly popular form of entertainment, allowing easier access to betting sites and online casinos.

This ease of use gives users plenty of options when it comes to using UK betting sites, offering thousands of options at your fingertips as well as providing customers with various payment methods to get started online.

One such method is Google Pay. A popular payment method offered by online search giant Google. It enables quick, secure payments to a range of online vendors, and is another tool used by betting companies to aid user experience.

Like you’ll find using Apple Pay betting sites and other competitors, Google Pay is known for its speed, simplicity and security, making it very popular with punters.

We have compiled all you need to know about Google Pay betting sites in this guide, to help readers find the best betting sites that accept Google Pay and outlining the benefits and limitations for bettors.

Why Use Google Pay For Betting?

Google Pay is a popular digital wallet service that enables users to make payments securely via smartphones, tablets and computers.

Google Pay is known for its speed, simplicity and security, so it has become a preferred payment option for many online bettors on both established operators and new betting sites.

Top 3 Google Pay Betting Sites

Below, we have reviewed some of the best Google Pay betting sites, focusing on usability, payment options and bonuses. Our top three are as follows:

1. Bet365

Bet365 is one of the premier betting sites online and permits users to make deposits using Google Pay. New users can also unlock the Bet365 welcome offer, although you will need to verify your identity before placing your qualifying deposit and bet.

By using the Bet365 bonus code INDY2025 users can unlock up to £30 in free bets.

Deposits are instant, but Bet365 only accepts deposits through Google Pay – users will have to withdraw funds via another payment method. The minimum deposit amount is £5 and the maximum is £5,000.

2. BetUK

BetUK is one of the standout horse racing betting sites while their football product is also of the highest standard, making it one of the top Google Pay betting sites.

Their bet £10 get £30 free bet offer is competitive with many of the major players in the industry. Users can unlock the BetUK sign up offer using Google Pay too.

Customers can both deposit and withdraw funds using Google Pay - minimum deposits start at £10 and maximum deposits go up to £3,000. Withdrawals are minimum £10 and max £8,000. All transactions are instant.

3. NetBet

NetBet is one of the betting sites to watch as it is establishing a reputation as one of the top football betting sites.

It allows customers to use Google Pay to place deposits, although you cannot withdraw funds using this method. Deposits made using Google Pay are eligible for the NetBet sign up offer.

All transactions are instant, while there is a £10 minimum deposit and max deposit of £10,000.

How to Deposit Using Google Pay on UK Betting Sites

Here’s simple guide to help you through the process of making a deposit for operators that use Google Pay. The process is straightforward on both websites and betting apps.

Step 1: Set up Google Pay on your smartphone or other device by linking a debit card or bank account.

Set up Google Pay on your smartphone or other device by linking a debit card or bank account. Step 2: Log into your betting account and select Google Pay as the deposit option.

Log into your betting account and select Google Pay as the deposit option. Step 3: Enter the desired deposit amount and confirm the transaction through Google Pay.

Remember that Google Pay deposits are usually instant, allowing bettors to quickly access their funds and start placing bets.

Advantages of Using Google Pay for Betting

There are several benefits of using Google Pay betting sites. These include:

Speed: Deposits are processed instantly, meaning users can fund their accounts and bet without delays.

Security: Google Pay uses the latest encryption software and tokenisation to keep financial data secure. There is no need to share card details with betting sites.

Ease of use: Google Pay is simple to set up and use for quick payments on any Android device, smartphone, or tablet.

No fees: This payment method typically doesn’t charge fees for transactions, though users should always check.

Are There Any Drawbacks to Using Google Pay?

There are some potential limitations to using this payment method, such as:

Limited withdrawal options: While Google Pay is a great option for deposits, many betting sites do not support withdrawals via Google Pay. Bettors will need to use alternative methods to cash out.

While Google Pay is a great option for deposits, many betting sites do not support withdrawals via Google Pay. Bettors will need to use alternative methods to cash out. Availability: Google Pay is not yet accepted at all betting sites, so bettors may find fewer options than with other payment methods.

Google Pay is not yet accepted at all betting sites, so bettors may find fewer options than with other payment methods. Device restriction: Google Pay is primarily available on Android devices, limiting its availability for iOS users.

Google Pay Betting Bonuses

Unfortunately, specific Google Pay promotions are not always common, though players can often take advantage of standard welcome bonuses.

Certain platforms may reward free bets for deposits made with Google Pay when signing up online. Common offers include bet £10 get £30 and bet £10 get £40 welcome offers.

Is Google Pay Safe for Online Betting?

Google Pay is one of the safest payment methods for online transactions, thanks to three main safety features that it incorporates. When used on safe betting sites, users can feel secure when depositing and withdrawing funds online due to:

Encryption: All transactions are encrypted and payment details are never shared with the betting site.

Two-factor authentication: Users may be required to verify transactions with a PIN, fingerprint, or facial recognition, adding an extra layer of security.

Tokenisation: Google Pay creates a virtual card number for each transaction, ensuring that your actual card details are not exposed.

Google Pay vs Other Payment Methods

We’ve provided some information to help you compare Google Pay with other popular payment methods for online betting.

PayPal: Another common payment method for online gambling. It also offers secure and fast transactions, but it may be more widely accepted for both deposits and withdrawals as PayPal betting sites are widely available.

Apple Pay: Apple Pay has similar features to Google Pay, but is restricted to Apple device users. For those who can use it, it is similarly quick, efficient and safe.

Debit/credit cards: This method is convenient but less secure, as card details are shared directly with the betting site. If you have the option of Google Pay, it may be preferred due to its extra security features and ease of use.

Google Pay Betting Tips

Here are some practical tips when beting Google Pay betting sites, ensuring you’re getting the most out of wagering experience.

Check for fees: While Google Pay typically does not charge fees, always verify with the betting site if any deposit fees apply.

Deposit amounts: Look out for betting sites that accept low deposits such as £5. The best £5 deposit betting sites allow users to make low deposits to fund their accounts.

Know withdrawal methods: Since most betting sites don’t offer Google Pay withdrawals, ensure you have an alternative method such as bank transfer or e-wallet.

Bet responsibly: Using Google Pay makes depositing fast and easy, so remember to monitor your bankroll and stay betting within your limits.

Responsible Gambling

Remember to gamble responsibly. When gambling, never bet more than you can afford to lose. Gambling is not a way to make money, no matter how knowledgeable you are, so please take steps to remain in control of your budget.

Gambling sites are obliged to offer plenty of responsible gambling tools, such as deposit limits, loss limits, self-exclusion and time-outs. These can be accessed through dedicated tabs on each site, alongside advice on how to gamble responsibly online.

Should you wish to seek help for gambling-related issues, there are several charities and healthcare providers who offer support and information:

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.