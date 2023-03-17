Champions League draw LIVE: Man City and Chelsea discover quarter-final fate
Real Madrid, Bayern Munich and AC Milan are also in the pot for the last eight
Follow live updates from the Champions League draw as the quarter-final and semi-finals ties are set. Holders Real Madrid and Manchester City are the clear favourites, with Napoli and Bayern Munich also looking strong, which sets up an intriguing draw with the contenders all hoping to avoid each other.
Conversely, the likes of Chelsea, AC Milan, Inter Milan and Benfica could be handed an opportunity to progress to the last four. Chelsea have twice won the Champions League after sacking their manager mid-season. Could Graham Potter’s side repeat the trick this campaign?
Madrid and City both produced statement performances in the last 16, with the holders thrashing Liverpool at Anfield and Erling Haaland scoring five goals in the destruction of RB Leipzig. Will they be able to avoid each other as the path to Istanbul is made?
Follow live updates from the Champions League draw, below:
Graham Potter says Chelsea spirit growing as Blues claim third successive win
Chelsea boss Graham Potter warned that his side are finally finding their form after a 3-1 win at Leicester.
Ben Chilwell, Kai Havertz and Mateo Kovacic scored to clinch a third straight win and breathe fresh life into a season which looked in terminal decline just a week ago.
Patson Daka did level for Leicester but they slipped to sit just a point above the relegation zone and had Wout Faes sent off late on.
It was just the second time Chelsea had netted three in the Premier League this season as they followed up wins over Leeds and Borussia Dortmund in clinical style.
Graham Potter says Chelsea spirit growing as Blues claim third successive win
Ben Chilwell, Kai Havertz and Mateo Kovacic struck to secure victory over Leicester
Professional predator Erling Haaland heading for 50-goal season
Some records last forever. Some last a mere 94 years. Since Tommy Johnson scored 38 times in 1928-29, no one in a Manchester City shirt had matched him. Until, with up to 19 games and perhaps almost three months of his season remaining, Erling Haaland surged past him in an extraordinary display of goalscoring. The Champions League is supposed to be the hardest competition in the sport but Haaland had five goals inside an hour of a knockout tie against the club who were semi-finalists two seasons ago.
Records are tumbling, and not merely City’s club best that was set before the Wall Street Crash and which lasted for half a century after Johnson’s death. The most by a City player in a Champions League campaign was Riyad Mahrez’s seven last year. Haaland cruised past that to become the top scorer in this season’s competition. He became the quickest player to 30 Champions League goals in just 25 games and now has a total of 33 goals.
After four hat-tricks already in his brief City career, he scored his fifth on Tuesday night. Only Luiz Adriano and Lionel Messi had previously done that in a Champions League game and, had Pep Guardiola not removed him for the final half-hour, the competition’s maiden double hat-trick seemed on the cards.
Professional predator Erling Haaland heading for 50-goal season
Manchester City 7-0 RB Leipzig (8-1 agg): Erling Haaland scored five on exceptional night for Man City
The same faces, the same places: Repetitive Champions League is past the point of saving
As Karim Benzema turned in the sort of finish he always does, even the Champions League ran out of great twists. Liverpool inevitably went out to Real Madrid for the third consecutive season, and it was all feeling a bit repetitive. Manchester City again destroyed German opposition in the last 16. Bayern Munich and Chelsea again prevailed.
It isn’t completely like that across the competition, since Napoli have been the season’s revelations. Their explosion has come as part of a wider resurgence for Serie A, with the two Milan clubs ensuring the league has three quarter-finalists for the first time since 2005-06. It also makes Italy, somewhat surprisingly, the best-represented country in the last eight.
This has widely and rightly been hailed as a welcome development and a strong Serie A is obviously good for football, but it’s also worth reflecting on what is happening here.
The Champions League is past the point of saving
After a drab last-16, where most of the teams had seen enough of each other, the Champions League is in desperate need of some fresh twists and spark in the quarter-finals
Are Potter’s Chelsea starting to gel?
Graham Potter has built on the foundations of Thomas Tuchel’s Chelsea. Typically playing with a robust back three and the double pairing in front with wingbacks providing attacking threat and defensive stability.
Recently Chelsea have added fluidity and interchangeability of positions making them hard to work out and given the quality in the squad, the Blues are a dangerous prospect.
The question remains whether they can get their attacking talent to score goals, especially with so many new signings in January.
Can Chelsea go all the way?
Graham Potter has had a difficult times of things since taking over as head coach of Chelsea. The Blues have spent heavily in two transfer markets and left Potter with a massive squad to choose from and train.
They’ve massively underperformed in the Premier League but have contrastingly played their best football in the Champions League.
Twice Chelsea have sacked their manager in the middle of the season and have gone on to win Europe’s top competition, could history repeat itself a third time?
The Blues’ second-leg comeback against Borussia Dortmund signalled a turnaround in form and their resolve on the European stage is unmatched. No team can better their record of overturning five first-leg deficits in this competition.
Fun, free-flowing Chelsea signal the start of something better under Graham Potter
A goalscorer turned up and Chelsea finally got goals. They were the side who struggled to score, the assortment of wingers and midfielders and No 10s who could not find the finishing touch. And when a striker appeared – and a World Cup Golden Boot winner, no less – than they started finding the net again, in rare quantity and with considerable quality.
Admittedly, Gary Lineker is a 62-year-old Leicester fan who suddenly found himself free on a Saturday, rather than Todd Boehly’s latest signing. But after two goals in Chelsea’s previous six league games, they scored three in a match for the first time since October.
In all competitions they have six in the best week of Graham Potter’s troubled time in charge and three straight wins. Finally, talk of progress is being accompanied by evidence of it. They were free-flowing, fun and full of flair. If beating Borussia Dortmund represented Potter’s finest result at Stamford Bridge, winning at Leicester ended Chelsea’s worst run on the road for 21 years. After 10 winless trips, they had an away day to savour.
Fun, free-flowing Chelsea signal the start of something better under Graham Potter
Leicester 1-3 Chelsea: With Gary Lineker watching on, Graham Potter’s side found their finishing touch to condemn the Foxes to a fifth straight defeat
Is this the year Man City finally win the Champions League?
What else do City have in their favour?
Pep Guardiola had a fully fit squad heading into Tuesday’s game, which is a fine position to be in at this stage of the season.
Phil Foden has also returned to form after a difficult spell, allowing Riyad Mahrez – an impressive performer through the winter months – something of a rest. City will hope they can return after the upcoming international break ready to hit the ground running.
They do not yet know their opponents for the last eight but, after Tuesday’s win and with their experience of going deep in the competition, there is no reason not to feel confident. Other clubs will certainly hope to avoid them in the draw.
Is this the year Man City finally win the Champions League?
Why did Pep Guardiola recently call for more from Kevin De Bruyne?
It does seem that City manager Guardiola has not been fully satisfied with the performances of De Bruyne lately, benching him for a number of games.
The Belgium midfielder’s stats are still good, but, given the high standards he has set in recent recent years, he is perhaps judged by a greater standard than most other players.
It could be that the World Cup has had an effect on his game. Guardiola, who has been critical of a few players this season, maybe hopes his words can rouse him ahead of a crucial few months. He performed well against Leipzig on Tuesday, capping City’s win with a fine goal in stoppage time.
Is this the year Man City finally win the Champions League?
Are other factors affecting Man City?
Yes, it is not just down to Haaland’s arrival. City had more players at the World Cup than any other club with 16 and that could be taking its toll while the defence has not had a settled look all season.
There were injuries at the start of the campaign, while the inexperienced Sergio Gomez has not been an effective replacement for the departed Oleksandr Zinchenko.
The emergence of Rico Lewis has been a positive but the issues that led to Joao Cancelo’s loan move in January caused further disruption and, having the likes of Nathan Ake, John Stones or even Bernardo Silva filling full-back positions, as they have at times, was not the plan at the start of the season.
They have kept four clean sheets in succession but there is a feeling they could still be vulnerable.
Is this the year Man City finally win the Champions League?
While Haaland is clearly doing what he was brought to the club to do, his presence has required an adjustment to the team that has not yet fully bedded in.
In previous seasons City have operated with a ‘false nine’ or had their centre-forwards moving into other attacking positions. Asking Haaland to do this too much would negate his considerable strengths.
City have therefore moderated their structure and, with players still getting used to this, it has looked clunky at times. With City not finding their usual levels of consistency this term, this has been highlighted whenever they have suffered a frustrating result.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies