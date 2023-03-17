✕ Close Guardiola praises five-goal Haaland after 7-0 win over RB Leipzig

Follow live updates from the Champions League draw as the quarter-final and semi-finals ties are set. Holders Real Madrid and Manchester City are the clear favourites, with Napoli and Bayern Munich also looking strong, which sets up an intriguing draw with the contenders all hoping to avoid each other.

Conversely, the likes of Chelsea, AC Milan, Inter Milan and Benfica could be handed an opportunity to progress to the last four. Chelsea have twice won the Champions League after sacking their manager mid-season. Could Graham Potter’s side repeat the trick this campaign?

Madrid and City both produced statement performances in the last 16, with the holders thrashing Liverpool at Anfield and Erling Haaland scoring five goals in the destruction of RB Leipzig. Will they be able to avoid each other as the path to Istanbul is made?

Follow live updates from the Champions League draw, below: