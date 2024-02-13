✕ Close Guardiola has 'huge respect' for round of 16 opponents Copenhagen

Manchester City travel to Denmark this evening as they face FC Copenhagen in the first knockout round of this season’s Champions League.

Pep Guardiola’s team swept confidently through Group G winning all six of their matches and scoring 18 goals. In fact, City scored three times in each of their group stage games, a stat Guardiola would love to bring into the knockout rounds. The reigning champions are currently on a 10-game winning streak across all competitions and look well set to defend their European title.

Copenhagen are a surprise package though. They finished second in a group containing Bayern Munich, Galatasaray and Manchester United, ultimately knocking the City’s local rivals out of the competition entirely.

However, Erling Haaland is back to his goalscoring best and playmaker extraordinaire Kevin De Bruyne had fully recovered from a hamstring injury that meant his missed the group stages. Haaland scored five goals in as many games, and with De Bruyne as his supplier City look even more threatening than they were in the first part of the competition.

