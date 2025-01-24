Manchester City vs Chelsea betting tips

Man City to win & both teams to score - 21/10 Bet365

Cole Palmer first away goalscorer - 29/10 William Hill

Manchester City face Chelsea at the Etihad in the Premier League on Saturday evening, with the hosts looking to climb above the Blues with a win (5.30pm, Sky Sports Main Event).

City come into the match off the back of a chastening defeat to PSG in the Champions League in midweek, but they are still within touching distance of the top four in the league and a win this weekend would further strengthen their challenge ahead of a difficult run of fixtures.

And Pep Guardiola’s side face a Chelsea team that has been struggling itself in recent weeks, with the win against Wolves providing the Blues’ first victory in five matches.

Enzo Maresca’s side were initially exceeding expectations this season, but losses to teams including Ipswich and Fulham have seen their hopes reduced to top four at best.

With both sides struggling for form, it will likely be a closer match than the opening game of the season, which saw City beat the Blues 2-0 at Stamford Bridge.

Nevertheless, betting sites still have the hosts as the favourites, with a City win priced at 21/20 and a Chelsea victory offered at 23/10.

Manchester City vs Chelsea betting preview: City to edge a close encounter

City are slight favourites going into the match, with the form of both sides being mixed of late. Home advantage may play its part for City, who have won three of their last five in the league.

But while the defeat to PSG put City’s form in the spotlight, those three wins show that it hasn’t been all bad of late. In fact, Chelsea’s recent form has been far worse, with the Blues winning just one of their last five, drawing two and losing two.

Neither side has found it difficult to score – with City netting 14 times in that five-game period and Chelsea scoring seven – though they have both struggled to keep clean sheets too, with City conceding twice against Brentford and once against West Ham, while Chelsea have conceded a goal in each of their last five league games.

To that end, a wager on City to win and both teams to score could offer good value, with football betting sites pricing that at 21/10.

Manchester City vs Chelsea prediction 1: Man City to win, both teams to score - 21/10 Bet365

Manchester City vs Chelsea tips: Palmer to score against old club

Nicolas Jackson’s recent struggles have meant that the rest of the Chelsea squad have had to share the goalscoring burden, and it is Cole Palmer who is leading in that regard.

While Jackson has failed to score in his last six appearances, Palmer has three goals in his last four starts, and 14 goals in 22 league matches overall this term. In addition, Palmer has scored Chelsea’s first goal in all three of those matches – against Fulham, Crystal Palace and Bournemouth.

The fact that Palmer is on penalty and free-kick duty at Chelsea means he’s always got a chance of getting on the scoresheet, but with the former City man expected to lead the attacking efforts against his old club, it could make sense to bet on him to score first for the Blues.

A wager on Palmer to score Chelsea’s first goal is offered at 29/10 on betting apps, including William Hill.

Manchester City vs Chelsea prediction 2: Cole Palmer first away goalscorer - 29/10 William Hill

Responsible gambling

Always practice responsible gambling online, whether you’re signing up for a new betting site or even using free bet offers. Stick to your budget at all times and never chase losses.

Even if you’re knowledgeable about sport anyone can lose a wager. Betting is a not a surefire way to make make money online. Betting sites have support tools at hand for users that require assistance, these include deposit limits, reality checks, loss limits, time outs and self-exclusion.

The same applies whether you’re using betting sites, casino sites, slot sites, poker sites or any other form of gambling. For people that require further support, charities and healthcare providers, such as the ones listed below, are available.

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.