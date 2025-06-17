Manchester City vs Wydad Casablanca tips:

Manchester City vs Wydad Casablanca tips:

Erling Haaland to score two or more - 21/10 Betfred

Manchester City kick off their World Club Cup campaign on Wednesday against Moroccan side Wydad Casablanca in Philadelphia at 5pm BST.

This is City’s first of three matches in Group G, which also includes UAE side Al Ain and Italian giants Juventus, who you would expect to be battling it out for top spot with City.

The top two sides from each group qualify for the knockout stages so the route to the latter stages should be relatively easy for Pep Guardiola’s men.

We saw from the Uefa competitions this season just how competitive the Premier League is, with Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur meeting in the Europa League final, despite enduring torrid league campaigns.

For City, the season was largely one to forget, but six wins from their last seven games saw them finish third in the table, albeit 13 points behind the champions Liverpool.

Wydad also finished third in their respective league, which was won by RSB Berkane who finished 16 points ahead.

Football betting sites have City as the third favourite to lift the trophy in July, at 11/2 in the last Club World Cup odds, but you can get 9/2 on favourites Real Madrid and 5/1 on Paris Saint-Germain following up their recent Champions League success.

Manchester City vs Wydad Casablanca betting: City back with a bang

After a disappointing and at times frustrating season, manager Guardiola has rung the changes both on and off the pitch, with four new players coming in and a new assistant manager named in the form of former Liverpool assistant Pep Lijnders.

Midfielders Tijjani Reijnders and Rayan Cherki, left-back Rayan Ait-Nouri and keeper Marcus Bettinelli, have all come in, were named in City’s 27-man squad and should feature.

Rodri is also in the squad and will continue his return to full fitness after missing most of last season with a cruciate ligament injury.

The best odds that betting sites are offering on a City win on Wednesday is 1/10 while you can get 33/1 on a Wydad Casablanca win and 10/1 on a draw.

It feels like all eyes will be on how many the Premier League side can win by rather than anything else and you can get 11/1 on a 5-0 win.

Manchester City vs Wydad Casablanca prediction 1: Over 4.5 goals - 14/5 BetMGM

Manchester City vs Wydad Casablanca prediction: Haaland to be back amongst the goals

He’s scored 42 goals for club and country since August 2024, including three goals in his last three games so Erling Haaland will be ready to hit the ground running in the US.

Betting apps are offering 9/4 on him scoring first or 2/1 to score last but he has a good habit of scoring more than once per game, something he has done 37 times since arriving in Manchester.

Manchester City vs Wydad Casablanca prediction 2: Haaland to score two or more - 21/10 Betfred

