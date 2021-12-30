Manchester United face Burnley on Thursday night as they complete a run of three Premier League fixtures in a row against the teams occupying places in the relegation zone.

That quirk is as a result of postponements to other games, with Harry Maguire saying the break hadn’t done United any favours after their disappointing 1-1 draw with Newcastle United after Christmas.

Burnley, meanwhile, haven’t played since 12 December with three games since then called off - they haven’t scored since 20 November and haven’t won since the end of October.

Victory for the Red Devils will push them closer to fourth, while a Clarets win would see them overtake Watford and leave the bottom three.

Here’s everything you need to know before tonight’s match.

When is the game?

The match kicks off at 8:15pm GMT on Thursday, 30 December at Old Trafford.

Where can I watch it?

Like all the midweek games in this round of fixtures, the match will be shown live on Amazon Prime Video across all mobile devices with the Prime Video app and the desktop website. It is not scheduled for broadcast on any terrestrial or satellite TV channel, but can be watched on TVs compatible with the Prime Video app or through Apple TV, Chromecast and other plug-ins.

If you're not an Amazon Prime Video subscriber start a free 30-day trial here.

What is the team news?

Bruno Fernandes is suspended after a fifth yellow card, with Paul Pogba out injured and Scott McTominay likely to join him. Victor Lindelof has Covid but Eric Bailly could play after returning to his club before another departure for the AFCON.

Dale Stephens may miss out with Covid for the Clarets, but there are few other concerns aside from Ashley Barnes’ injury.

Predicted line-ups

MNU - De Gea, Wan-Bissaka, Bailly, Maguire, Shaw, Matic, Fred, Van de Beek, Sancho, Ronaldo, Cavani

BUR - Pope, Lowton, Mee, Tarkowski, Taylor, Gudmundsson, Westwood, Brownhill, McNeil, Cornet, Wood

Odds

United 5/12

Draw 17/4

Burnley 43/5

Prediction

On home soil we can expect a response from United, at least in terms of more energy and shots on goal if not necessarily in a hugely improved all-round performance. If they find the breakthrough they’ll surely go on to win, with the Clarets still struggling for goals of their own. United 2-1 Burnley.