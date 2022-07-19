Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Liveupdated1658223780

Manchester United vs Crystal Palace LIVE: Team news and line-ups before friendly in Melbourne today

Follow all the latest from the match between Premier League sides United and Palace in Australia

Lawrence Ostlere
Tuesday 19 July 2022 10:43
Comments
<p>Erik ten Hag walks out on to Melbourne Cricket Ground before kick-off</p>

Erik ten Hag walks out on to Melbourne Cricket Ground before kick-off

(AP)

Manchester United face Crystal Palace today in Melbourne as the two Premier League clubs continue their pre-season preparations.

United have enjoyed their trip to Australia so far, with heavy wins over Liverpool and Melbourne Victory, as Erik ten Hag gets to grips with his new squad and despite the continued absence of Cristiano Ronaldo. They start with a back four of Diogo Dalot, captain Harry Maguire, Victor Lindelof and new-signing Tyrell Malacia. Scott McTominay and Fred anchor midfield with Bruno Fernandes either alongside them in a three or more advanced in a No10 position, behind Jadon Sancho, Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial in attack.

Meanwhile Palace have Covid and injury troubles but still field plenty of talent with Jean-Philippe Mateta leading the line alongside Jordan Ayew. The 18-year-old winger Malcolm Ebiowei gets a start, as do 20-year-old Killian Phillips and 19-year-old Jesurun Rak-Sakyi.

Follow all the latest updates from the pre-season friendly below.

Recommended

1658223689

Erik ten Hag speaks

The Manchester United manager is familiar with Crystal Palace, having watched United lose at Selhurst Park at the end of the season. Ahead of the game today he told MUTV he is pleased with his team’s progress:

“I see progression from day to day, it has to be because, on 7th August, we have to be ready for the start of the Premier League.”

On Palace, he said: “It’s good today [to play against] a Premier League team. We got beaten in the last game of the season [by Palace] so we know we have to be good, a better performance, to get the right result.”

Erik ten Hag walks out on to Melbourne Cricket Ground before kick-off

(AP)
Lawrence Ostlere19 July 2022 10:41
1658223435

Where does Cristiano Ronaldo play this season?

United have enjoyed their trip to Australia so far, with heavy wins over Liverpool and Melbourne Victory, as Erik ten Hag gets to grips with his new squad and despite the continued absence of Cristiano Ronaldo.

There were more Ronaldo stories in the press this morning, with links to Atletico Madrid being reported in Spain:

Transfer news LIVE: Latest updates as Atletico chase Cristiano Ronaldo

Follow all the football transfer news, rumours and latest updates today

Lawrence Ostlere19 July 2022 10:37
1658222654

Crystal Palace line-up

Palace have Covid and injury troubles but still field plenty of talent with Jean-Philippe Mateta leading the line alongside Jordan Ayew. The 18-year-old winger Malcolm Ebiowei gets a start, as do 20-year-old Killian Phillips and 19-year-old Jesurun Rak-Sakyi.

Butland; Clyne, Ward, Andersen, Mitchell; Rak-Sakyi, Milivojevic, Phillips; Ebiowei, Mateta, Ayew.

Lawrence Ostlere19 July 2022 10:24
1658222204

Manchester United line-up

Here is how Manchester United line-up this morning (evening, in Melbourne). It will be interesting to see if it shapes up as a 4-2-3-1 or 4-3-3 once play gets under way.

De Gea; Dalot, Maguire, Lindelof, Malacia; McTominay, Fred, Fernandes; Sancho, Martial, Rashford.

Lawrence Ostlere19 July 2022 10:16
1658222042

Manchester United vs Crystal Palace

Follow all the latest from the match between Premier League sides United and Palace in Australia.

Lawrence Ostlere19 July 2022 10:14

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in