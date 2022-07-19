Manchester United vs Crystal Palace LIVE: Team news and line-ups before friendly in Melbourne today
Follow all the latest from the match between Premier League sides United and Palace in Australia
Manchester United face Crystal Palace today in Melbourne as the two Premier League clubs continue their pre-season preparations.
United have enjoyed their trip to Australia so far, with heavy wins over Liverpool and Melbourne Victory, as Erik ten Hag gets to grips with his new squad and despite the continued absence of Cristiano Ronaldo. They start with a back four of Diogo Dalot, captain Harry Maguire, Victor Lindelof and new-signing Tyrell Malacia. Scott McTominay and Fred anchor midfield with Bruno Fernandes either alongside them in a three or more advanced in a No10 position, behind Jadon Sancho, Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial in attack.
Meanwhile Palace have Covid and injury troubles but still field plenty of talent with Jean-Philippe Mateta leading the line alongside Jordan Ayew. The 18-year-old winger Malcolm Ebiowei gets a start, as do 20-year-old Killian Phillips and 19-year-old Jesurun Rak-Sakyi.
Follow all the latest updates from the pre-season friendly below.
Erik ten Hag speaks
The Manchester United manager is familiar with Crystal Palace, having watched United lose at Selhurst Park at the end of the season. Ahead of the game today he told MUTV he is pleased with his team’s progress:
“I see progression from day to day, it has to be because, on 7th August, we have to be ready for the start of the Premier League.”
On Palace, he said: “It’s good today [to play against] a Premier League team. We got beaten in the last game of the season [by Palace] so we know we have to be good, a better performance, to get the right result.”
Where does Cristiano Ronaldo play this season?
There were more Ronaldo stories in the press this morning, with links to Atletico Madrid being reported in Spain:
There were more Ronaldo stories in the press this morning, with links to Atletico Madrid being reported in Spain:
Crystal Palace line-up
Butland; Clyne, Ward, Andersen, Mitchell; Rak-Sakyi, Milivojevic, Phillips; Ebiowei, Mateta, Ayew.
Butland; Clyne, Ward, Andersen, Mitchell; Rak-Sakyi, Milivojevic, Phillips; Ebiowei, Mateta, Ayew.
Manchester United line-up
Here is how Manchester United line-up this morning (evening, in Melbourne). It will be interesting to see if it shapes up as a 4-2-3-1 or 4-3-3 once play gets under way.
De Gea; Dalot, Maguire, Lindelof, Malacia; McTominay, Fred, Fernandes; Sancho, Martial, Rashford.
Manchester United vs Crystal Palace
Follow all the latest from the match between Premier League sides United and Palace in Australia.
