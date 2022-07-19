Erik ten Hag walks out on to Melbourne Cricket Ground before kick-off (AP)

Manchester United face Crystal Palace today in Melbourne as the two Premier League clubs continue their pre-season preparations.

United have enjoyed their trip to Australia so far, with heavy wins over Liverpool and Melbourne Victory, as Erik ten Hag gets to grips with his new squad and despite the continued absence of Cristiano Ronaldo. They start with a back four of Diogo Dalot, captain Harry Maguire, Victor Lindelof and new-signing Tyrell Malacia. Scott McTominay and Fred anchor midfield with Bruno Fernandes either alongside them in a three or more advanced in a No10 position, behind Jadon Sancho, Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial in attack.

Meanwhile Palace have Covid and injury troubles but still field plenty of talent with Jean-Philippe Mateta leading the line alongside Jordan Ayew. The 18-year-old winger Malcolm Ebiowei gets a start, as do 20-year-old Killian Phillips and 19-year-old Jesurun Rak-Sakyi.

Follow all the latest updates from the pre-season friendly below.