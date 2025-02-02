Manchester United vs Crystal Palace LIVE: Premier League team news and line-ups from Old Trafford
Ruben Amorim’s team would drop further down the table if they lose to the Eagles today
Manchester United host Crystal Palace in a crunch Premier League clash which could see Ruben Amorim’s side drop further down the table.
United come into the match sitting 12th with Palace two points behind them in 13th. Victory would put Amorim’s team closer to the top half of the table as the Red Devils aim to take their outside shot at a European place. United have won their last three matches across all competitions and will want to keep their momentum going when they take on Palace at Old Trafford.
Oliver Glasner’s men had their unbeaten run of five league games ended last time out against Brentford though new signing Romain Esse got on the scoresheet. Palace want to get back to winning ways and will feel confident about taking on a vulnerable United side.
Follow all the action from Old Trafford with our live blog below:
Happy hunting ground?
Crystal Palace won at Old Trafford last season, beating Manchester United 1-0 ion their last visit in September 2023. It was the third time the Eagles had won at Old Trafford since the start of the 2019/20 season, and, overall, Palace have won five of their last 11 Premier League matches against United, drawing another three.
Manchester United announce signing of Patrick Dorgu
Manchester United have clinched the signing of Patrick Dorgu from Lecce for an initial £25m.
The Denmark international, who is their second signing of the weekend after bringing in teenage defender Ayden Heaven from Arsenal, has been bought as a wing-back to suit new head coach Ruben Amorim’s system.
The 20-year-old has signed a five-and-a-half year contract, which the club have the option to extend for a further season until 2031. United believe he has the potential to prove world class and add-ons could take his eventual fee to £29m.
Manchester United announce signing of Patrick Dorgu
The 20-year-old left-back becomes the second signing of the Ruben Amorim era
Good afternoon
Hello and welcome to live coverage of Manchester United vs Crystal Palace in the Premier League.
The hosts are aiming to make it back-to-back wins in the Premier League for the first time this season after beating Fulham away from home last weekend. Ruben Amorim’s side have also won two games in a row in the Europa League, so bring a three-match winning run into this.
Crystal Palace have been in better form under Oliver Glasner but asw a five-game unbeaten run come to an end against Brentford last weekend, losing 2-1. Palace have won three of their last five visits to Old Trafford.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments