Manchester United host Everton in the Premier League looking to get their top-four bid back on track after two defeats in their last three.

The pressure is back on Erik ten Hag after Sunday’s 3-1 defeat to Manchester City in the derby, which followed a 2-1 loss to Fulham at Old Trafford.

While United progressed to the FA Cup quarter-finals, back-to-back defeats in the Premier League means Ten Hag’s side have slipped 11 points behind Aston Villa, who currently hold fourth position.

Everton travel to Old Trafford in dire form and without a win in 10 Premier League matches. Sean Dyche’s side were beaten by United 3-0 earlier this season, with Alejandro Garnacho scoring a spectacular overhead kick at Goodison Park.

When is Manchester United vs Everton?

The match will kick off at 12:30pm GMT on Saturday 9 March at Old Trafford.

How can I watch it?

It will be shown live on TNT Sports. Subscribers can stream via the Discovery + app and TNT website.

If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch major sporting events, you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN round-up is here to help and includes deals on VPNs in the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are, and also with the terms of their service provider.

What is the team news?

Erik ten Hag continues to be hit by injuries by Marcus Rashford and Jonny Evans are at least fit after coming off in the defeat to City. Rasmus Hojlund is nearing a return after missing the derby due to a muscle injury, but won’t be back in time. Harry Maguire, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Anthony Martial, Mason Mount, Tyrell Malacia, Lisandro Martinez and Luke Shaw are also absentees.

Everton are without Arnaut Danjuma and Idrissa Gana Gueye. Dominic Calvert-Lewin could return to the starting line-up after he was dropped to the bench for the 3-1 home defeat against West Ham.

Predicted line-ups

Manchester United: Onana; Dalot, Varane, Evans, Lindelof; Mainoo, Casemiro, McTominay; Fernandes; Garnacho, Rashford

Everton: Pickford; Godfrey, Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Mykolenko; Harrison, Onona, Garner, McNeil; Doucoure; Calvert-Lewin

Prediction

Manchester United 2-1 Everton