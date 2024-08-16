Support truly

Manchester United host Fulham in the opening match of the 2024/25 Premier League season on Friday.

Erik ten Hag’s side had a disappointing season last time around, finishing in eighth place, and only qualifying for Europe because they won the FA Cup.

Their goal difference was lower than any team placed above them and they conceded 58 goals during the season, while only scoring 57.

United have made some key backroom acquisitions over the summer, including Ruud van Nistelrooy, sporting director Dan Ashworth and technical director Jason Wilcox.

It will be the first full season since Sir Jim Ratcliffe acquired a stake in the club and there are high expectations set.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Premier League opening match.

When is it?

Manchester United vs Fulham kicks off at 8pm BST on Friday August 16, at Old Trafford Stadium.

How can I watch it?

The match will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League with coverage on both channels starting at 6.30pm BST. Subscribers can also stream the match via the SkyGo App.

Team news

Manchester United have already picked up a host of injuries in pre-season, including their biggest summer signing so far Leny Yoro, who has undergone surgery and is expected to miss three months.

Rasmus Hojlund also sustained an injury and will miss six weeks, while Luke Shaw missed the Community Shield, along with Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

Predicted line-ups

Manchester United XI: Onana, Dalot, Maguire, Pellistri, Martinez, Casemiro, Mainoo, Garnacho, McTominay, Rashford, Fernandes

Fulham XI: Leno, Tete, Diop, Bassey, Robinson, Lukic, Pereira, Smith Row, Wilson, Muniz, Iwobi

Odds

Manchester United 4/7

Draw 15/4

Fulham 5/1

Prediction

The expectation will be high as Manchester United start the season in front of their own fans, but Fulham had their moments last season and will not want to make it easy for them. Manchester United 2-0 Fulham

