Manchester United and Liverpool FC meet in a crunch Premier League clash with the visitors hoping to keep up their pursuit of the title.

While not necessarily finding top gear, Jurgen Klopp’s side were relatively comfortable winners against Sheffield United on Thursday to go back to the top of the table.

Manchester United’s midweek action was rather more dramatic, pipped at the last by Chelsea to put fresh pressure on Erik ten Hag.

But the seven-goal FA Cup quarter-final between these two rivals showed how unpredictable this fixture can be, and the hosts will hope to again cause Liverpool problems

When is Manchester United vs Liverpool?

Manchester United vs Liverpool is due to kick off at 3.30pm BST on Sunday 7 April at Old Trafford.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League, with coverage from 2.30pm.

Team news

Manchester United’s defensive injury crisis was further worsened against Chelsea with Raphael Varane and Jonny Evans both replaced due to injury. With Lisandro Martinez and Victor Lindelof each out for a month at least, it could leave Willy Kambwala to partner Harry Maguire.

Wataru Endo was absent from Liverpool’s win over Sheffield United with a knock but the midfielder could well be back in the starting side for this fixture. Ibrahima Konate started that game but Jarell Quansah may push to return, while Joe Gomez and Conor Bradley are vying for a start at right-back after Andy Robertson’s return on the left.

Predicted line-ups

Manchester United XI: Onana; Wan-Bissaka, Maguire, Kambwala, Dalot; McTominay, Mainoo, Fernandes; Antony, Hojlund, Garnacho.

Liverpool XI: Kelleher; Bradley, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Mac Allister, Endo, Szoboszlai; Salah, Nunez, Diaz.

Odds

Manchester United win 4/1

Draw 15/4

Liverpool win 8/13

Prediction

An away win. Manchester United 1-2 Liverpool.