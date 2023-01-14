Man Utd vs Man City predicted line-ups: Team news ahead of Premier League fixture

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Football email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Manchester United and Manchester City meet at Old Trafford for the 189th Manchester derby this afternoon with both teams desperate for points to move closer to realising their Premier League ambitions.

City are in an intense battle for the title with Arsenal, currently trailing the Londoners by five points meaning they can scarcely afford to slip up, while United are competing with the likes of Newcastle, Tottenham and Liverpool for a top-four spot.

Having said that, if the Red Devils do get revenge for the 6-3 humbling they suffered at the hands of their city rivals back in October, they will move just a point behind Pep Guardiola’s men and can perhaps begin to dream of a title charge.

Certainly, Erik ten Hag has them playing with confidence, as the Dutchman has now won 20 of his first 27 competitive matches in charge - the fewest games taken to reach this landmark by any manager in the club’s history.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the Manchester derby:

When is Manchester United vs Manchester City?

The match will kick off at 12.30pm BST on Saturday 14 January.

Is Manchester United vs Manchester City on TV and is there a live stream?

The match will be shown live on BT Sport 1 and BT Sport Ultimate, with coverage starting at 11.30am BST. BT Sport customers can also stream the match live on the BT Sport app and website.

What’s the team news?

Manchester United full-back Diogo Dalot will miss the game after being forced off with a hamstring injury in the first half of the midweek win over Charlton in the Carabao Cup, while midfielder Donny van de Beek has been ruled out for the remainder of the season with a knee injury and Axel Tuanzebe is also sidelined.

Anthony Martial suffered a small leg injury that has affected his ability to train this week and Erik ten Hag says he will be assessed ahead of the encounter.

Ruben Dias remains sidelined with a hamstring injury for Manchester City and fellow centre-back John Stones, who missed the Carabao Cup defeat at Southampton due to fitness concerns, has also been confirmed as out by Guardiola.

Predicted line-ups

Manchester United XI: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Martinez, Shaw; Casemiro, Eriksen; Antony, Fernandes, Rashford; Martial

Manchester City XI: Ederson; Walker, Laporte, Akanji, Ake; De Bruyne, Rodri, Bernardo; Mahrez, Haaland, Grealish

Odds

Manchester United: 3/1

Draw: 29/10

Manchester City: 20/23

Odds via Betfair (subject to change).

Prediction

Man City are slightly off it as of late and United are brimming with confidence after an incredible run. Odds of 3/1 for a home win are far too long and even if they can’t clinch all three points, it feels like the Red Devils are more than capable of taking something from Pep Guardiola’s men. Man United 2-2 Man City