Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Football email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Manchester City enter this afternoon’s clash against Manchester United with an impressive recent record in the derby, having won the last three fixtures between the sides by an aggregate score of 12-4.

That includes the 6-3 thrashing they dished out at the Etihad Stadium in October, where the irrepressible Erling Haaland and Phil Foden both scored hat-tricks, although United have lost just once in 18 matches since that day.

The Red Devils have also lost more Premier League home fixtures to City (eight) than against any other opponent and if they don’t find the net, they will have gone four successive home games without scoring against Pep Guardiola’s troops - the first time that will have happened since 1914.

City are reigning Premier League champions but have begun to show some flaws in recent weeks, slipping to a surprise 2-0 midweek defeat to lowly Southampton in the Carabao Cup - as Guardiola exited a domestic cup at the quarter-final stage for the first time in his entire managerial career - meaning they have now failed to score in four of their last seven away games and have dropped eight points from as many league matches

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the Manchester derby:

When is Manchester United vs Manchester City?

The match will kick off at 12.30pm BST on Saturday 14 January.

Is Manchester United vs Manchester City on TV and is there a live stream?

The match will be shown live on BT Sport 1 and BT Sport Ultimate, with coverage starting at 11.30am BST. BT Sport customers can also stream the match live on the BT Sport app and website.

What’s the team news?

Manchester United full-back Diogo Dalot will miss the game after being forced off with a hamstring injury in the first half of the midweek win over Charlton in the Carabao Cup, while midfielder Donny van de Beek has been ruled out for the remainder of the season with a knee injury and Axel Tuanzebe is also sidelined.

Anthony Martial suffered a small leg injury that has affected his ability to train this week and Erik ten Hag says he will be assessed ahead of the encounter.

Ruben Dias remains sidelined with a hamstring injury for Manchester City and fellow centre-back John Stones, who missed the Carabao Cup defeat at Southampton due to fitness concerns, has also been confirmed as out by Guardiola.

Predicted line-ups

Manchester United XI: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Martinez, Shaw; Casemiro, Eriksen; Antony, Fernandes, Rashford; Martial

Manchester City XI: Ederson; Walker, Laporte, Akanji, Ake; De Bruyne, Rodri, Bernardo; Mahrez, Haaland, Grealish

Odds

Manchester United: 3/1

Draw: 29/10

Manchester City: 20/23

Odds via Betfair (subject to change).

Prediction

Man City are slightly off it as of late and United are brimming with confidence after an incredible run. Odds of 3/1 for a home win are far too long and even if they can’t clinch all three points, it feels like the Red Devils are more than capable of taking something from Pep Guardiola’s men. Man United 2-2 Man City