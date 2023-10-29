Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Manchester United host Manchester City in the derby at Old Trafford today looking for a third successive Premier League win - but the match is kicking off at the “unusual” time of 3:30pm.

The clash between Erik ten Hag and Pep Guardiola looked set to take the 4:30pm slot on ‘Super Sunday’ - which is when the standout fixture of the weekend is usually played.

But the kick-off time has been brought forward by an hour following consultation between the local authorities and broadcasters, with both clubs agreeing to the change.

It means the earlier televised match on Sunday afternoon between West Ham and Everton has been brought forward by an hour, with a 1:00pm kick-off time at the London Stadium.

A statement from Manchester United confirmed: “The unusual start time was agreed following consultation between the clubs, the broadcaster and local authorities.”

When is Manchester United vs Manchester City?

The match will kick off at the unusual time of 3:30pm on Sunday 30 October at Old Trafford, Manchester.

How can I watch it?

It will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Premier League, with coverage getting underway from 3pm. Sky Sports subscribers can also stream the watch live on Sky Go and Now TV.

Predicted line-ups

Manchester United: Onana; Dalot, Varane, Maguire, Reguilon; Amrabat, McTominay; Rashford, Fernandes, Antony; Hojlund

Manchester City: Ederson; Walker, Stones, Dias, Ake; Rodri, Bernardo; Foden, Alvarez, Grealish; Haaland

Odds

United 17/4

Draw 3/1

City 7/10

Prediction

Manchester United 1-3 Manchester City