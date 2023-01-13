Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Football email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola believes he knows how to win Saturday afternoon’s highly-anticipated derby against Manchester United but has claimed it will take a “ridiculous idea” to do so.

“I would like to arrive against United with the average of minutes in the legs of the players quite similar because I have a few ideas, thoughts, ridiculous ones against United,” said Guardiola this week, ahead of his 500th top-flight match as a manager, in which he has a win rate of 76%.

Such words may spark concern among City fans, as it conjures memories of the Spaniard perhaps over-thinking big games in the past and costing his side with some bizarre tactical tweaks. Two particular examples are the switch to 3-5-2 for the 2020 Champions League quarter-final loss to Lyon and the decision not to play a natural holding midfielder for the 2021 Champions League final defeat to Chelsea, with Ilkay Gundogan sort of fulfilling that role as Rodri and Fernandinho sat on the bench.

Guardiola does have a good record entering the lion’s den however, as he has won six competitive Manchester derbies at Old Trafford, twice as many as at the Etihad Stadium.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the Manchester derby:

When is Manchester United vs Manchester City?

The match will kick off at 12.30pm BST on Saturday 14 January.

Is Manchester United vs Manchester City on TV and is there a live stream?

The match will be shown live on BT Sport 1 and BT Sport Ultimate, with coverage starting at 11.30am BST. BT Sport customers can also stream the match live on the BT Sport app and website.

What’s the team news?

Manchester United full-back Diogo Dalot is a major doubt after being forced off with a hamstring injury in the first half of the midweek win over Charlton in the Carabao Cup, while midfielder Donny van de Beek and Axel Tuanzebe are already out.

Ruben Dias remains sidelined with a hamstring injury for Manchester City but fellow centre-back John Stones, who missed the Carabao Cup defeat at Southampton due to fitness concerns, is expected to return to the squad.

Predicted line-ups

Manchester United XI: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Martinez, Shaw; Casemiro, Eriksen; Antony, Fernandes, Rashford; Martial

Manchester City XI: Ederson; Walker, Stones, Akanji, Ake; De Bruyne, Rodri, Bernardo; Mahrez, Haaland, Grealish

Odds

Manchester United: 3/1

Draw: 29/10

Manchester City: 20/23

Odds via Betfair (subject to change).

Prediction

Man City are slightly off it as of late and United are brimming with confidence after an incredible run. Odds of 3/1 for a home win are far too long and even if they can’t clinch all three points, it feels like the Red Devils are more than capable of taking something from Pep Guardiola’s men. Man United 2-2 Man City