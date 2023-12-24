✕ Close Struggling ten Hag says players ‘are good enough’ despite Man United’s issues

Manchester United’s next era is about to begin as Sir Jim Ratcliffe is set to complete his purchase to become a minority shareholder in the Premier League club today

Ratcliffe’s Ineos Group will announce that they have agreed a deal, thought to be in the region of £1.3bn, with the current owners, the Glazer family, to buy 25 per cent of United.

The petrochemicals billionaire is believed to be taking control of football operations and is prepared to invest a further £245m into infrastructure works at Old Trafford and possibly Carrington, Man Utd’s training ground.

The agreement will signal the end of a tumultuous chapter in the club’s history after the Glazers announced that they would consider selling the club back in November 2022.

