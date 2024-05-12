Man Utd vs Tottenham LIVE: Latest Women’s FA Cup final team news and line-ups

Manchester United vs Tottenham LIVE: Women’s FA Cup final team news, line-ups and more
Neither team has won this competition before but who will go on to lift the trophy?
Manchester United face Tottenham in the Women’s FA Cup final with both clubs looking to lift the trophy for the first time in their history.
Mark Skinner’s side were beaten finalists in last year’s competition when Sam Kerr’s goal earned Chelsea a slender 1-0 victory at Wembley. However, United earned their revenge by defeating Emma Hayes’ team in this season’s semi-finals thanks to goals from Lucia Garcia and Rachel Williams with the Red Devils now hoping to go on and win the trophy.
They face a Tottenham side, led by Robert Vilahamn, who are currently sixth in the WSL and reached the final thanks to a 2-1 win over Leicester City. When the two sides met in the league a month ago they drew 2-2 at Leigh Sports Village with United needing a 92nd minute Maya Le Tissier goal to equalise.
Not since the 2005 final, when Charlton beat Everton, has the decider not featured one of Arsenal, Chelsea or Manchester City.
Follow all the action below plus get the latest Manchester United vs Tottenham odds and tips right here:
Why Mary Earps represents Manchester United’s all-or-nothing Women’s FA Cup final
The FA Cup has therefore come to represent an all-or-nothing quest for United. They will be favourites when they take on first-time finalists Tottenham Hotspur at Wembley on Sunday, but that comes with additional pressure, too. United’s season will be a failure should they lose, it will be saved if the club lifts its first trophy, six years on from the formation of the women’s team.
It is also on such margins that Earps’s own future will be decided. The England goalkeeper is also out of contract at the end of the season. Interest from Arsenal is well-known, but there are also set to be offers from top clubs in Europe for a goalkeeper named the world’s best two years in a row. Such a status demands playing at the top level, and winning trophies.
Why Mary Earps represents Manchester United’s all-or-nothing Women’s FA Cup final
Mary Earps threw down her gloves and let out a roar that banished the frustrations of a disappointing season, for an afternoon at least. Manchester United had finally beaten Chelsea, earning revenge for last season’s Women’s FA Cup final defeat to Emma Hayes’s side to book their return to Wembley.
Before then, as a season teetered on the brink, the holders threw everything they had at United and Earps was forced to pull off a string of brilliant saves, twice denying Lauren James, dragging United through. There were wild celebrations at full-time, but also relief and vindication. “This season has been so hard,” Earps revealed. “It’s been mentally brutal.”
Clearly, that was not the plan. United have regressed dramatically in the Women’s Super League this campaign, falling from second to fifth, from title challengers to 12 points off the Champions League places. It has brought scrutiny and dissent towards the manager, Marc Skinner, who is out of contract at the end of the month and has hardly shown that he merits a new one, with United set to be replaced by Liverpool in the top four.
Man Utd vs Tottenham LIVE: Latest Women’s FA Cup final team news
Team news
Manchester United remain without Gabby George, Emma Watson, and Jess Simpson, but Jayde Riviere has returned from injury and could feature
Tottenham will be without midfielder Grace Clinton, who is ineligible against her parent club.
Is Manchester United v Tottenham on TV? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Women’s FA Cup final
When is the Women’s FA Cup final?
Manchester United vs Tottenham is due to kick off at 2.30pm BST on Sunday 12 May at Wembley Stadium.
How can I watch it?
Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on BBC One, with coverage on the channel from 1.50pm. A live stream will be available via the BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website.
If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch major sporting events, you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN round-up is here to help and includes deals on VPNs in the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are, and also with the terms of their service provider.
Man Utd vs Tottenham LIVE: Latest Women’s FA Cup final team news and line-ups
Manchester United and Tottenham meet in the Women’s FA Cup final with both clubs seeking a first triumph in this competition.
Not since the 2005 final, when Charlton beat Everton, has the decider not featured one of Arsenal, Chelsea or Manchester City, with opportunity abounding for two clubs looking to secure a breakthrough win.
Marc Skinner’s side were beaten in the final last year and will hope to have learned from that narrow defeat despite a disappointing WSL campaign.
Spurs, meanwhile, have enjoyed a positive first season under Robert Vilahamn and will hope to mark their progress with significant silverware.
Here’s everything you need to know.
Is Manchester United v Tottenham on TV? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch
Everything you need to know ahead of the Women’s FA Cup final
Manchester United vs Tottenham
Good morning, and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage and build up to the Women’s FA Cup final today.
We will be bringing you all the action live from Wembley.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies