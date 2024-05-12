Man Utd vs Tottenham LIVE: Latest Women’s FA Cup final team news and line-ups

✕ Close Marc Skinner praises stunning Mary Earps save as Manchester United overcome Chelsea

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Football email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Manchester United face Tottenham in the Women’s FA Cup final with both clubs looking to lift the trophy for the first time in their history.

Mark Skinner’s side were beaten finalists in last year’s competition when Sam Kerr’s goal earned Chelsea a slender 1-0 victory at Wembley. However, United earned their revenge by defeating Emma Hayes’ team in this season’s semi-finals thanks to goals from Lucia Garcia and Rachel Williams with the Red Devils now hoping to go on and win the trophy.

They face a Tottenham side, led by Robert Vilahamn, who are currently sixth in the WSL and reached the final thanks to a 2-1 win over Leicester City. When the two sides met in the league a month ago they drew 2-2 at Leigh Sports Village with United needing a 92nd minute Maya Le Tissier goal to equalise.

Not since the 2005 final, when Charlton beat Everton, has the decider not featured one of Arsenal, Chelsea or Manchester City.

Follow all the action below plus get the latest Manchester United vs Tottenham odds and tips right here: