Manchester United vs Fulham odds and predictions

Manchester United kick off their 2024/25 Premier League season at home to visitors Fulham on Friday night (8pm, Sky Sports Main Event and Premier League).

Erik ten Hag’s side had a below par season last campaign, finishing in eighth place, and only qualifying for European football because of winning the FA Cup.

This season, the first since Sir Jim Ratcliffe bought a stake in the club, has already brought about a significant change. They have acquired the backroom experience of Ruud van Nistelrooy, sporting director Dan Ashworth and technical director Jason Wilcox.

Last season, Manchester United finished with a negative goal difference, lower than any team placed above them as they conceded 58 goals during the season, while only netting 57 at the other end.

Manchester United’s pre-season campaign was riddled with injury concerns, including to their biggest signing of the summer Leny Yoro, who might have to wait until the Autumn to make his Premier League bow.

But in the last meeting between the two sides, it was Fulham who triumphed, winning 2-1 at Old Trafford in February, bringing an end to an 18-game winless streak against the Red Devils.

Manchester United vs Fulham tips: United to win, but visitors to draw blood

Just five places separated the two sides last year, and Fulham scored 55 goals in the season, just two less than their opponents on Friday managed.

Fulham caused United problems the last time the sides bet, scoring twice and securing a rare victory.

Their goals are often shared around the team members as well and their attacking threat will have been bolstered by the arrival of Emile Smith Rowe from Arsenal, while Andreas Pereira will want to impress against his former club.

But a win might be a stretch too far for the Cottagers, as the victory in February was only their second at Old Trafford since 1963. Fulham’s woes on the road is also a well-trodden path and they are a club who have historically performed significantly better at Craven Cottage.

Manchester United vs Fulham prediction 1: Manchester United to win and both teams to score 31/20 (BET MGM)

Manchester United had a host of problems during the last season, especially concerning their defence and how easy they were to score against.

Particularly without the ball, teams often found it straightforward to play through United’s defence, with the forward players pushing up high and the defenders often choosing to sit deep.

Luke Shaw also missed the Community Shield and could also be absent for United’s opening match, while Fulham have been relatively untroubled with injuries and will be looking to start their campaign off on a strong note.

Fulham put four past Luton on the final day of last season, while they also beat West Ham on the road in the final six matches of the season and will be looking to take that form into the new season.

However, their last trip to Manchester did not end positively, and they were resoundingly beaten 4-0 by the Premier League champions Manchester City.

Manchester United vs Fulham prediction 2: Manchester United to win 2-1 (Bet365 8/1)

If you are confident backing Manchester United, and all the odds are stacked in their favour and offer little in terms of returns, then choosing a particular score might be a more varied alternative option.

During the summer transfer window, Fulham have lost centre-back Tosin Adarabioyo to local rivals Chelsea and the experience of Tim Ream, who returned to play football in his native United States.

That could affect the visitors’ balance at the back meaning they are more likely to concede goals, although they have a strong and bolstered midfield, while Manchester United struggled to score last season and are likely to be without Rasmus Hojlund.

Manchester United vs Fulham prediction 3: Alejandro Garnacho to score at anytime (BetVictor 31/20)

Alejandro Garnacho has already found the net for Manchester United this season, scoring against local rivals Manchester City in the Community Shield after an impressive last campaign.

He scored 10 times last season, and has enjoyed the big matches, scoring against City in the FA Cup final, twice against Chelsea and during a Champions League match against Galatasaray.

He is likely to start the match, after featuring often last season, and the odds offered make this an attractive bet for someone looking for an individual market, rather than total goals, or the overall winner.

Manchester United vs Fulham introductory offers

A number of betting companies have had their eye on the start of the season, and the summer, and William Hill are offering a get £60 in free bets when you deposit and bet £10 that is available for the first date of the Premier League season.

While Bet MGM are offering a slightly different bet £10 get £60 in bonuses.